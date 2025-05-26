World champion D. Gukesh is set to face Magnus Carlsen in a high-stakes opening round of Norway Chess, acknowledging the challenge of starting with black pieces.

Indian teenage Grandmaster and reigning world champion D. Gukesh is set to begin his Norway Chess 2025 campaign in Stavanger with a high-stakes opening clash against none other than Magnus Carlsen, the World No.1 and six-time champion of the tournament.

The 18-year-old acknowledged the challenge of starting with black pieces against Carlsen, but remained unfazed ahead of their much-anticipated classical encounter — their first since Gukesh’s historic world title triumph.

“A Special Game to Start the Tournament”

“For sure, it's (match against Carlsen) a special game to start the tournament with. But also, I mean, you play all the players with both colours, so it really doesn't make a difference,” Gukesh said on the eve of the tournament.

“Since it's the start of the tournament, I guess we'll both try to be as sharp as possible and get into the tournament as quickly as possible as it's the first round.

“It's always kind of tricky to get your best shape in the first round, so, it'll be a fun challenge,” he added.

Carlsen Not Sure What to Expect

Carlsen, who has played very little classical chess in recent months, admitted he too was unsure of what to expect from the opening clash.

“Honestly, I haven't really played a proper classical tournament since last year. Classical chess that I have played, it's mostly been against somewhat lower-rated players. So, whether it's against Gukesh or somebody else, I'm not really quite sure what to expect,” Carlsen said.

“I think, I certainly want to do well in those games and he (Gukesh) does as well. I mean, I cannot speak for him, but I wouldn't imagine otherwise,” he added.

Gukesh Hoping for a Form Revival

Since his world championship win over China’s Ding Liren, Gukesh’s form has been patchy. He admitted that he hasn’t had a string of good tournaments lately, but is optimistic about regaining his rhythm.

“I guess after the world championship, I mean, all of the tournaments that I played, Wijik Aan Zee was really good, after that none of the tournaments have been actually good.

“I am back to working, I am back to playing, training apps, so it's just that if I continue to do it, continue doing the right things and stay consistent, then the results will improve. So, this (Norway Chess) will be one opportunity to bring back (my form),” Gukesh said.

The young Grandmaster also revealed that he has ramped up his preparation after a relatively slow start following his world title.

“Certainly, compared to the first couple of months after the world championship, I am training more seriously.

“But yeah, I mean, these kind of things happen, bad tournaments, they keep happening, whether you work hard or not, but yeah, for sure I am trying to focus on this tournament and doing my best,” he added.