Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will clash in the IPL 2025 Eliminator in Mullanpur on May 30. GT holds a 2-0 head-to-head record this season, but MI's recent resurgence makes this a thrilling encounter.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will face off in the IPL 2025 Eliminator at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh’s Mullanpur on Friday, May 30.

Gujarat Titans qualified for the playoffs after finishing third on the points table with 18 points after being dethroned by Punjab Kings from the top. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, secured the fourth playoff spot on the points table with 16 points in 14 matches. MI were at the 8th spot with just one win in four matches before making an incredible comeback with six wins on the trot to have realistic chances of making it to the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have met twice in the ongoing IPL season, with GT winning on both occasions. The last encounter between the two sides was at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where the Titans defeated the hosts Mumbai by three wickets via the DLS method due to the interruption of rain during the visitors’ run chase.

Will rain play a part in the GT vs MI Eliminator?

As the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians gear up for the crucial clash, the question on everyone’s mind is whether rain will interrupt play in Mullanpur, potentially impacting the outcome of this high-stakes Eliminator.

As per Accuweather, the weather in Mullanpur is expected to be at 27 degrees Celsius at night, as the match will start at 7:30 pm. However, the cloud is likely to clear as the chances of precipitation and thunderstorms are just 1%, suggesting that rain is highly unlikely to play spoilsport during the match. Moreover, the cloud cover during the match is expected to be at 1%, indicating that clear skies and ideal conditions for an uninterrupted match between the two sides in an all-important Eliminator.

The Qualifier 1 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru took place in Mullanpur, and the match did not face any interruption as the rain stayed away, further hopes of another smooth and uninterrupted Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Who will be eliminated from the IPL 2025?

The clash between the Gujarat Titans and the Mumbai Indians is expected to grab the attention of the fans as either of them will be knocked out of the tournament, and the winner of the Eliminator will play against the Punjab Kings in the Qualifier at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1, for a place in the Final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 3,

As Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians twice in the ongoing IPL season, the Shubman Gill-led side is heading into the Eliminator with a psychological edge and will be keen to register a hat-trick of wins against the five-time IPL champions in order to stay alive in the race to clinch the IPL title for the second time.

However, the Mumbai Indians cannot be counted, given their stunning comeback in the second half of the season and the wealth of experience they possess in high-pressure knockout matches, making this Eliminator a thrilling and unpredictable contest. The last time Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians locked horns in the playoffs was in IPL 2023, when the two sides met in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, where GT rode on Shubman Gill’s brilliant century to knock MI out of the tournament and advance to the final.