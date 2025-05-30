Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians face off in a high-stakes IPL 2025 Eliminator, with both teams aiming to overcome recent setbacks and secure a spot in Qualifier 2.

Mullanpur will be the battleground on Friday as the Gujarat Titans, one of the title favourites but currently battling a loss of momentum, face the mighty Mumbai Indians in a winner-takes-all IPL 2025 Eliminator. The stakes are high as both teams vie for a place in Qualifier 2, with each side having much to prove.

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Gill and Hardik Eye Redemption

Gujarat Titans, who have made the play-offs three times in the last four seasons including their trophy-winning debut in 2022, enter the knockout match under pressure. Newly appointed India Test captain Shubman Gill leads the Titans, with hopes that a strong run to the title will further cement his leadership credentials.

Hardik Pandya, captain of the Mumbai Indians and a fan favourite, also seeks to add another IPL trophy to his illustrious career after regaining the crowd’s support following a difficult return last year.

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Titans' Bowling Concerns vs Mumbai's Batting Depth

However, both teams face challenges going into the game. The Titans have struggled with their bowling in recent matches, conceding 465 runs in their last two defeats. Their pace attack, led by Mohammed Siraj, needs early breakthroughs in the powerplay. Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshad Khan’s struggles with the new ball have increased the burden on Prasidh Krishna, who has been a standout performer with 23 wickets this season. Spin all-rounder Rashid Khan’s dip in form has further added to Gujarat’s bowling woes.

On the batting side, the Titans will miss the experience of Jos Buttler, who left for national duty after the league stage. His replacement, Kusal Mendis, faces the challenge of stepping into big shoes. The middle-order, featuring Shahrukh Khan and Sherfane Rutherford, remains a potential weak link that Mumbai will aim to exploit.

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Will Foreign Player Departures Hurt Mumbai?

Mumbai Indians have also been impacted by the loss of key foreign players. Ryan Rickelton, who had formed a solid opening partnership with Rohit Sharma, is away on national duty, as is English batter Will Jacks. Jonny Bairstow, the out-of-favour England batter, joins the team as a replacement and is expected to open alongside Rohit Sharma. Bairstow will be keen to make an impact after joining the franchise mid-season. Another concern is the quiet form of young batter Tilak Varma.

Suryakumar Yadav has carried much of the batting responsibility for Mumbai, amassing a record 640 runs this season. His form will be crucial to Mumbai’s chances, especially since the team’s scoring pace has come under scrutiny. Hardik Pandya acknowledged the need to find the right batting template, saying, “Batting, we'll figure out what is the right template on right tracks and if we bat first, what is the pace we want to bat. (There are a) couple of things which we need to identify, but I don't think there is panic.”

Mumbai’s strong bowling lineup remains a significant threat to the Titans, ensuring the Eliminator will be a fiercely contested encounter.

As the winner-takes-all match approaches, the question remains: who will secure the berth in Qualifier 2 and keep their IPL 2025 title hopes alive? The cricketing world will be watching closely as Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians battle for survival in the play-offs.

GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Eliminator: Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (captain), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, Jos Buttler.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Krishnan Shrijith, Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Satyanarayana Raju, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Raghu Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka.

Match starts: 7.30pm IST.