Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi has taken to Instagram to express his gratitude and positivity after undergoing emergency surgery for a serious abdominal injury. The 27-year-old Nigerian forward was hospitalized after colliding with the post during a match against Leicester, and was even put in an induced coma.

Awoniyi's message on Instagram read: "This season has been one of the most difficult of my career, but through it all, I have felt the love. With the grace of God, I am grateful to still be here, to still be fighting, to still be smiling, and to be in good spirits." He also thanked his teammates, coaches, staff, and the entire Forest family for their well wishes and support.

"To my team-mates, coaches, staff and the entire Forest family, thank you for your well wishes, seeing you all on your visit to the hospital lifted my spirits more than words can say.

"I'm with you all the way and I can't wait to be back out there with the boys doing what I love," he added.

His teammates have shown their support and solidarity with the injured striker. Morgan Gibbs-White celebrated his goal in the 2-1 win over West Ham by wearing a shirt with Awoniyi's name on it. The team also warmed up in T-shirts with Awoniyi's name and number on the back, along with the message "we are all with you Taiwo" on the front.

Awoniyi is now on the road to recovery, with medical staff monitoring his progress. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest is gearing up for a crucial final match of the season against Chelsea, with a Champions League spot on the line. The win over West Ham has left Forest in seventh place, just one point behind fourth-placed Chelsea and Aston Villa.