Football transfer rumours: Marc Guehi to Leroy Sane - Big updates

sports May 17 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi may snub Chelsea, Newcastle & Spurs to see out his Crystal Palace deal and join Barcelona or Real Madrid for free next year.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool have received a Napoli inquiry for Darwin Núñez, with Saudi clubs also keen on him. The 25-year-old may leave Anfield after scoring 5 goals in 28 PL games.

Jonathan David

Lille’s Jonathan David, a free agent next month, is wanted by Inter, who’ve offered him a deal. Barca, Real Madrid, Chelsea & Liverpool are also monitoring.

Leroy Sane

Newcastle are eyeing Bayern winger Leroy Sane after he let his contract deadline pass, hinting at a Premier League return. He scored 11 goals in 29 games.

Dusan Vlahovic

Atletico Madrid are eyeing a summer move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic with the 25-year-old Serbian likely to leave the Serie A club.

Yeremay Hernandez

Como are set to trigger Deportivo winger Yeremay Hernandez's release clause amid interest from Chelsea, who have already submitted bids for the Spaniard

Luis Henrique

Juventus and Nottingham Forest may swoop in for Luis Henrique as Inter’s deal with Marseille stalls, with no agreement yet between the clubs.

Ferran Torres

Aston Villa are eyeing Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, with Barca seeking a €50m transfer fee for the winger. Talks are reportedly underway.

Harvey Elliott

Wolves plan to boost interest in Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott, with the Premier League champions set to demand a £50m transfer fee.

