Football transfer rumours: Wirtz to di Maria - Big updates

sports May 18 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
Florian Wirtz

Man City plan £180m midfield revamp with moves for Wirtz and Reijnders after FA Cup loss. Wirtz deal may include McAtee. Bayern are also interested.

Image credits: Getty
Marcus Rashford

Barcelona are in talks with Marcus Rashford’s camp over a loan move with an option to buy, as the Man United striker eyes a permanent switch to Camp Nou.

Image credits: Getty
Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller, 35, is expected to continue playing despite retirement rumours. He’s evaluating MLS offers after his final Bayern game in a 4-0 win vs Hoffenheim.

Image credits: Getty
Angel di Maria

Inter Miami are eyeing a move for Benfica winger Agel Di Maria to reunite him with Lionel Messi, with talks ongoing ahead of the MLS transfer window opening on July 24.

Image credits: Getty
Mike Maignan

AC Milan are open to selling goalkeeper Mike Maignan for around €30m after contract talks stalled with the 29-year-old. The Rossoneri are willing to consider offers.

Image credits: Getty
Joshua Zirkzee

Inter Milan have approached Manchester United with a loan proposal for Joshua Zirkzee, including an option to buy the striker permanently, ahead of the new season.

Image credits: Getty
Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas is still weighing up an offer to replace Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen and hasn’t committed to staying at Como, contrary to earlier reports.

Image credits: Getty
Kevin De Bruyne

Napoli are €3m short in their offer to Kevin De Bruyne, who seeks €10m per season. The Man City star is set to leave on a free transfer when his contract ends in July.

Image credits: Getty
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, will decide his future soon. With multiple offers on the table, he aims to play two more seasons. He has 72 goals in 75 league games for Al Nassr.

Image credits: Getty
Joao Pedro

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are set to battle for Brighton's Joao Pedro, with the Brazilian forward valued at £70m after scoring 10 goals in 30 Premier League matches.

Image credits: Getty

