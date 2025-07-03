Siddharth Singh, organizer of the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour India, discusses the growth of Jiu-Jitsu in India and his academy's success.
By Sahil Kohli
Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): India's Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu player Siddharth Singh spoke on organising the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour India in June and expressed pride in the progress made in the country's Jiu-Jitsu scene over the years.
Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro (AJP) Tour is the world's biggest professional Jiu-Jitsu tournament. Siddharth holds the exclusive rights to organise the Indian leg of the competition. The competition this year started on June 21. It marks the second edition of the AJP India series, following a successful debut last year at Indira Gandhi Stadium.
Speaking to ANI, Siddharth said that this year, around 200 athletes from India participated in the competition and his academy, The Crosstrain Fight Club, secured the first ranking.
"Abu Dhabi Jiu Jitsu Pro is the biggest Jiu Jitsu tournament in the world. It takes place in every country in the world. After a lot of hard work, we got the chance to organise it in India. In this tournament, around 200 Indian fighters participated. Apart from that, there were fighters from Europe, East Asia, and Africa."
"Because this is a world-ranking tournament, it is a grand prix. So, when you participate in every country, you get medals and points. They go to your world ranking at the end of the year."
"So, a lot of AJP athletes travel to India and compete. They are trying to become the world number one in their weight class. So, a lot of foreigners had come. And it felt good that so many Indians came. Because now Indians will also get ranked in India. Their Asian ranking will come, and their world ranking will come. Because of this one tournament," he concluded.
During the interview, Siddharth, a player and coach at his academy, Crosstrain Fight Club, also revealed that his academy secured first place in the competition among all academies.
Rise of Jiu-Jitsu
Siddharth expressed happiness at the rise of Jiu-Jitsu in India in recent years, saying that during the competition, even players from small cities came to participate and were great on a technical level.
"So, a lot of kids are now, either they leave a small city and go to a big academy and train. Or in their small city, they find online or they coordinate with coaches, take affiliations and send techniques to coaches. They train in their small city. So, that was very inspiring. That people are coming from small cities and performing very well," he added.