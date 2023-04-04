WWE-UFC Tag team worth USD 21 billion; here's what McMahon, Triple H said about Endeavor deal

WWE is on the verge of being sold to Endeavor after the two companies struck a deal. Endeavor also owns MMA giants UFC and will form a live sport and entertainment company worth $21 billion.

Pro-wrestling giants World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is on the verge of being sold as Endeavor will own it. The company also owns mixed martial arts MMA giants Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The deal would also see a merger of WWE and UFC, with a new live sport and entertainment company to be formed that would be worth $21 billion.

As a part of the deal, Endeavor shareholders would hold 51% while WWE shareholders would hold 49%. "Together, UFC and WWE will have global reach, impressive scale and omnichannel distribution. On a combined 2022 fiscal year-end basis, UFC and WWE achieved revenue of $2.4 billion and a 10% annual revenue growth rate since 2019," said Endeavor in its official statement. In contrast, the deal is expected to give WWE a valuation of $9.3 billion.

Meanwhile, current WWE Chairman Vince McMahon said on the deal, "Given the incredible work that Ari and Endeavor have done to grow the UFC brand – nearly doubling its revenue over the past seven years – and the immense success we've already had in partnering with their team on some ventures, I believe that this is without a doubt the best outcome for our shareholders and other stakeholders."

"Together, we will be a $21+ billion live sports and entertainment powerhouse with a collective fanbase of more than a billion people and an exciting growth opportunity. The new company will be well-positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content, and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions to bolster our strong stable of brands further. The current WWE management team and I look forward to working closely with Ari and the Endeavor and UFC teams to take the businesses to the next level," added McMahon.

On the other hand, current WWE COO and Creative Head Triple H told on Monday Night RAW about the deal, "I am here to assure you, we ain't going nowhere. We are going nowhere. The superstars, the action, the drama, all of it. We will be here, week in and week out, event after event, sold-out arena after sold-out arena, packed stadium after packed stadium because we are the WWE! And, just like it says in the beginning: Then. Now. Forever. Together."