Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa spoke on India's 51-run defeat against South Africa in the second T20I, criticising all-rounder Axar Patel's promotion to number three in the batting order. He said that the players cannot be asked to "prepare for multiple roles in the same game as it makes run-scoring more complicated."

The musical chairs in the Indian batting line-up continued as India faced a humbling defeat at Mullanpur after the highs of a 101-run win at Cuttack. One of the moves that raised eyebrows was Axar's promotion to number three in the order ahead of Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. Axar could not do a lot, scoring a run-a-ball 21 as India succumbed to a loss despite a fighting fifty from Tilak.

Uthappa on Axar's 'Pinch-Hitter' Role

Speaking on 'Follow the Blues', JioStar expert Uthappa said that Axar should have played as a "pinch-hitter" to take pressure off opener Abhishek Sharma, and that his run-a-ball knock did not serve any purpose. "You can lose early wickets, but for me, the real issue was the batting strategy once Shubman Gill got out. If Axar Patel is walking in at that stage with such a deep batting line-up, he has to play as a pinch-hitter -- someone you are willing to risk early in return for quick runs and taking pressure off Abhishek Sharma. Instead, his 21 off 21 didn't really serve that purpose, and as wickets fell around him, he was forced to change his approach and slow down, which hurt the chase."

'Cannot Build a Skyscraper Without a Base'

Uthappa said that as an international batters need "clear roles and an idea" of constructing an innings and while flexibility is fine after the first six to eight overs, there needs to be a solid foundation to chase down a big target. "You cannot build a skyscraper without a base. Asking players to prepare for multiple roles in the same game makes run-scoring more complicated, and that's where India is missing a trick. I disagree with being overly flexible so early in the innings beyond the openers," he concluded.

'Musical Chairs' Batting Order Continues

India has continued to use musical chairs as a batting unit under Gautam Gambhir, with seven players at number three, nine at number four, 10 at number five, and nine at number six.

The third T20I of the five-match series will take place on Sunday, with the series level at 1-1.