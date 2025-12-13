Lionel Messi reached Hyderabad for his 'GOAT India Tour' amidst high security after his Kolkata event descended into chaos. His Hyderabad schedule includes an exhibition match with CM Revanth Reddy. The Kolkata organiser has been arrested.

Legendary FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina football icon Lionel Messi reached Hyderabad on Saturday, his second pit stop for his 'GOAT India Tour' 2025. Messi was brought to Hyderabad with a high level of security after the chaos that unfolded earlier today in Kolkata during his first stop of the tour.

Messi's Hyderabad Itinerary

Messi's itinerary in Hyderabad includes a highly anticipated 7v7 exhibition football match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to join him on the field. The evening will conclude with a grand musical extravaganza celebrating Messi's illustrious career and his achievements in world football. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have also reached Hyderabad. Earlier, event organiser Anuttam Reddy shared details of Messi's schedule, saying, "Lionel Messi is expected to come at the stadium by 7:00-7.30 pm. Musical programs will start at 5.30 pm onwards. There is plenty of entertainment for everyone... Messi will be here with us on the ground for about 1 hour... There will be a lot of events... As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, he will engage with children."

Fans are incredibly excited about the football legend's Hyderabad visit, with one of the fans, named Abhishek, saying to ANI, "I am from Maharashtra. I came here to catch a glimpse of Lionel Messi. It is very great of him to come to India...I have been a supporter of Lionel Messi since childhood. It is a dream-come-true moment for me...Even if I get to see him for two minutes, that would be enough for me"

Chaos at Kolkata Event

Notably, Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday after fans expressed disappointment when the Argentine legend left the event at Salt Lake Stadium much earlier than planned, leaving the crowd angry. The crowd also voiced anger at VIPs and politicians, including West Bengal sports minister Arup Biswas, for hogging Messi's time and preventing them from catching a glimpse of the football legend. Many fans who paid a hefty amount to watch a glimpse of the football icon Messi became angry and began throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands. The angry mob also entered the ground and tried to vandalise the tent and the goal post.

AIFF Distances Itself from Event

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) issued a statement clarifying that Lionel Messi's event in Kolkata was a private event organised by a PR agency and the federation was not involved in the "planning or execution" of the event at Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. "The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul." AIFF shared an Instagram post.

"This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation," the post read.

"We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority," the post read. In October, Satadru Dutta, the principal architect behind Messi's visit, stated that the visit was organised independently and that there was no involvement of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). "No, this is a private event," he clarified. "AIFF is a big organisation. Let AIFF run like AIFF. I am tying up in my private capacity. They have their own programs, and AIFF is a federation. If they ask me for anything then I will try to help them. AIFF have not asked anything from me. I also did not say anything to AIFF. Every federation has a policy. They will not be able to go beyond that policy," he noted.

Official Response and Arrests

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said that the organiser of Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour event has been arrested after the chaos. Speaking to ANI, Governor Ananda Bose said the event organiser was arrested. "The organiser has been arrested, and an investigation has been done..."

Following the chaotic incident at Salt Lake Stadium, Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Jawed Shamim said the situation is under control. He added that an FIR has been lodged and the chief organiser has been arrested, and promised that organisers will refund money to fans. "There is normalcy now. The second part is the investigation; the FIR has been lodged, and the chief organiser has been arrested... I'm telling you, they (organisers) are promising that they will return (ticket fee to fans). We will see how it can be done," Jawed Shamim told reporters.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also apologised to fans after Messi's Kolkata event turned into chaos. "I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi. I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident," Mamta Banerjee wrote on X."

I am constituting an enquiry committee under the chairmanship of Justice (Retd.) Ashim Kumar Ray, with the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary, Home and Hill Affairs Department, as members. The committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future. Once again, I extend my heartfelt apologies to all sports lovers," West Bengal CM added. (ANI)