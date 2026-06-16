At the G7 Summit, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz gifted US President Donald Trump a 'Trump 47' football jersey for his 80th birthday. The gesture comes as both the US and Germany secured wins in their opening matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

German Chancellor's Birthday Gift to Trump at G7

Evian [France], June 16 (ANI): Germany Chancellor Friedrich Merz gifted US President Donald Trump the jersey of Germany's national football team at the 52nd G7 Summit in the French resort town of Evian-les-Bains on Tuesday.

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Notably, Trump celebrated his 80th birthday on Sunday. In a post on X, Merz shared photos of himself presenting the US President with a Germany jersey bearing the name 'Trump' and the number 47, a reference to Trump being the 47th President of the United States after assuming office last year. This is Trump's second term as the US President, and earlier he was in office from 2016 to 2020 as the 45th US President. "Happy belated 80th birthday, @POTUS. After all, we're on the same team," the German Federal Chancellor said in the caption of the X post.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates

US, along with Mexico and Canada, are hosting the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. In their first match, the United States defeated Paraguay 4-1 to kick off their campaign on a positive note. Germany, on the other hand, registered a massive win by defeating Curacao 7-1 in their campaign opener.

Trump's 80th Birthday Bash at White House

Earlier on Sunday, US President Trump hosted a UFC fight night on the White House grounds as part of America's 250th anniversary, which coincided with his 80th birthday. Key leaders from his administration and Trump supporters gathered for the event, along with his entire immediate family in attendance.

CNN reported that while the fight night generated enthusiasm among Trump supporters, it also drew rebuke from critics and scepticism from some Republicans as protesters rallied outside the White House, while attendees flocked into the surrounding fan zones. First lady Melania Trump was seated next to the president throughout the fights, with Barron Trump sitting behind the two of them.

As per the outlet, Donald Trump Jr. and his wife, Bettina Trump, Eric Trump and Lara Trump, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, and Tiffany Trump with her husband, Michael Boulos, were all spotted ringside. Several of the president's grandchildren also attended the mixed martial arts event.

After the conclusion of the third fight, some in the crowd also sang "Happy Birthday" to President Donald Trump. (ANI)