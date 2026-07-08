YouTube streamer IShowSpeed was targeted with racist 'monkey' gestures by an Argentina fan during the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Egypt. The incident, which occurred after Argentina's dramatic 3-2 comeback win, quickly went viral on social media.

The popular YouTube streamer, IShowSpeed aka Darren Watkins Jr., was targeted by Argentina fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Egypt at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 7.

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Argentina pulled off a thrilling 3-2 win over Egypt to qualify for the quarterfinals, keeping their World Cup title defence hopes alive. The defending champions were trailing 0-2 and on the verge of a shock exit from the tournament before staging a sensational late comeback, with goals from Cristian Romero (79), Lionel Messi (83), and Enzo Fernandez (90+3') sealing a dramatic victory.

The contest was marred by controversy after Egypt accused the match officials of blatant officiating errors, including a disallowed goal and a denied penalty claim that they believe heavily influenced the result in favour of Argentina.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt Coach Hassan Makes Explosive 'Cheated' Claim After Defeat to Argentina

Argentina Fan Mocked IShowSpeed

As the atmosphere at the Atlanta Stadium was electric for the Round of 16 clash, the event was unfortunately marred by an ugly incident involving a spectator and American content creator IShowSpeed (Darren Watkins Jr.). The YouTuber was supporting Egypt throughout the match, wearing their jersey.

After Argentina took a 3-2 lead in stoppage time through Enzo Fernández's decisive goal, some Argentine supporters mocked IShowSpeed and made racist gestures toward him. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), an Argentine fan in the stands was seen making offensive 'monkey' gestures directly at the popular streamer.

As Darren Watkins Jr. has backed Argentina's opponents throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026, his presence in the stands has repeatedly become a flashpoint with sections of Argentina's passionate fanbase.

IShowSpeed, who is a loyal admirer of Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, was frequently seen at tournament venues throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup, often donning the jerseys of Argentina’s opponents.

His vocal support for those playing against La Albiceleste, combined with his history of ‘hate-watching’ and trolling Lionel Messi, has consistently made him a polarizing figure among Argentina’s passionate fanbase.

FIFA To Investigate Argentina Fans’ Racist Remarks against IShowSpeed

This was not the first time Darren Watkins Jr. was targeted by Argentina fans during the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the Round of 32 clash between Argentina and Cape Verde, IShowSpeed, who was attending the match in Miami wearing a Cape Verde jersey, was confronted by an Argentina supporter.

In a viral clip, an Argentina fan was heard saying ‘F**** N****’ and ‘go cry at the zoo' (¡A llorar al zoologico!), sparking widespread outrage among fans and football enthusiasts around the world. This prompted FIFA to condemn the behaviour of the fan and launch an investigation into the matter.

In a statement, FIFA confirmed that it is reviewing the matter to determine appropriate measures, emphasizing that individuals acting in a way that undermines the values of the tournament are not welcome.

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Meanwhile, unbeaten Argentina will continue their quest for the World Cup title defence when they take on Switzerland in the quarterfinal on Sunday, July 12.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Coach Scaloni in Tears After Epic Comeback Against Egypt (WATCH)