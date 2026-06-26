Rain disrupted the Future Star Under-15 Championship, with one game washed out. Meerut Spartans beat Noida Blaze by 18 runs in a 17-over contest, thanks to Rachit's 61* and Aayan Siddiqui's all-round performance (23* and 3/16).

Rain played spoilsport on the second day of the Future Star Under-15 Championship, with one fixture washed out and another reduced to a 17-overs-per-side contest, where Meerut Spartans registered an 18-run win over Noida Blaze after a strong all-round performance on Thursday.

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The afternoon fixture between Sonipat Kings and Jayqoo Panthers, Faridabad, was washed out, while the evening game was cut to 17 overs a side, where Meerut Spartans recovered from 81 for 7 to beat Noida Blaze by 18 runs.

The day's opening match between Sonipat Kings and Jayqoo Panthers, Faridabad, was abandoned after rain washed out play, leaving both sides without a result, according to a release.

Rachit's unbeaten 61 anchors Meerut Spartans recovery

Reduced to 17 overs a side, Meerut Spartans looked in trouble at 81 for 7 before Rachit anchored the recovery with an unbeaten 61 off 38, and Aayan Siddiqui finished strongly with 23 not out off 14 to post 130 for 7.

Aayan Siddiqui then turned the game with the ball, taking 3 for 16, as Noida Blaze fell away once Akib Saifi (47) departed, ending 18 runs short on 112 for 5 despite Saksham Aswal's unbeaten 32.

Brief scores

Meerut Spartans 130/7 in 17 overs (Rachit 61*, Aayan Siddiqui 23*; Dev Nagar 2/27, Naitik Bhati 2/27) beat Noida Blaze 112/5 in 17 overs (Akib Saifi 47, Saksham Aswal 32*; Aayan Siddiqui 3/16) by 18 runs.

Player of the Match: Aayan Siddiqui (23 not out and 3 for 16).

Day 3 Fixtures

Day 3 on 26 June brings Flying Fire Delhi Chargers against Sonipat Kings, followed by Gurugram Vipers against Noida Blaze. (ANI)