The NRAI has launched a four-day Shotgun Referee Course for 14 participants to enhance officiating standards. The initiative aims to build a world-class pool of certified officials, ensuring Indian domestic competitions align with global standards.

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Thursday commenced its specialised Shotgun Referee Course, running from June 25 to June 28. The four-day intensive programme has brought together 14 selected participants from across the country, reflecting the NRAI's continued commitment to strengthening the technical officiating framework of Indian shooting sports.

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The course is being conducted by Amar Jang Singh, Member of the ISSF Shotgun Committee, and Mehul Patel, one of the NRAI's senior shotgun officials. Through a structured combination of theoretical and practical modules, participants will receive in-depth training on international shotgun competition rules, officiating procedures, advanced range management, and the evolving responsibilities of referees at national-level competitions.

NRAI President on Elevating Officiating Standards

Highlighting the institutional vision behind the initiative, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, President, NRAI, said, "As Indian shooting grows exponentially on the global stage, our off-field technical expertise must mirror the elite standards our athletes showcase on the ranges. Strengthening our domestic officiating framework is just as vital as nurturing grassroots talent. This course is a key part of our broader strategy to build a world-class pool of certified officials, ensuring our domestic circuit is executed with absolute precision, complete integrity, and strict alignment with global standards."

The Critical Role of Technical Officials

The course was officially inaugurated by Pawankumar Singh, Secretary General, NRAI, who welcomed the participants and emphasised the critical operational role played by technical officials in the sustainable development of the sport. Speaking on the occasion, Pawankumar Singh said, "The success and credibility of any shooting competition depend entirely on the competence and professionalism of its technical officials. With the rapid expansion of shotgun shooting across India and a packed domestic calendar, there is an urgent need for well-trained, knowledgeable referees. The NRAI remains committed to investing in this pool of talent, an effort that is greatly empowered by the continuous support of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ). I am confident that the expertise gained over these four days will significantly elevate the conducting standards of our national tournaments."

Rigorous Assessments and Holistic Approach

Over the next four days, the participants will undergo rigorous practical assessments and theoretical examinations aimed at testing their officiating capabilities before they are deployed to serve at upcoming national and international competitions. The initiative reinforces the NRAI's holistic approach to investing concurrently in the education and development of coaches, technical officials, and athletes to sustainably elevate the ecosystem of shooting sports in India. (ANI)