It's a massive clash between France and Norway to decide who tops FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I. Both teams are unbeaten, and the big story is the face-off between Mbappé and Haaland, who have both scored four goals each.

It's a big one in Boston tonight! France and Norway are all set to go head-to-head in a match that will decide the winner of Group I. The match kicks off at 12:30 AM, and you can bet it's going to be intense. Both teams have won their first two games, so this is a proper decider.

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All eyes will be on the two biggest strikers in the game right now – Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland. Both have already banged in 4 goals each in this tournament. Fans are buzzing to see who will come out on top tonight.

And there's more at stake for Mbappé. If he scores two more goals, he'll match Lionel Messi's record for the most goals in the World Cup. After his brilliant form in the first two games, everyone expects him to put on a show.

Both France and Norway got here by beating Senegal and Iraq. As things stand right now, the knockout path looks like this: France is lined up to play Sweden, and Norway will face Ivory Coast. The winner of the Norway vs Ivory Coast match would then go on to play the winner of the Brazil vs Japan game in the pre-quarterfinals.

But, and this is a big but, if today's result goes the other way and Norway wins, the whole picture changes. Norway would top the group. This would mean France would have to face the winner of the Brazil-Japan match in the pre-quarters itself. The full knockout stage lineup will be crystal clear in the next two days.