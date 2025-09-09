England's World Cup qualifier against Serbia presents key opportunities for players to impress coach Thomas Tuchel.

As England prepare to face Serbia in Belgrade for a crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier, the game not only carries weight for qualification but also serves as a major test for individual players seeking to prove themselves under Thomas Tuchel. Here are four key storylines to watch tonight.

Absences Open the Door for Opportunity

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Against Andorra, Noni Madueke impressed in Saka’s usual role on the right wing, but he isn’t the only candidate. Jarrod Bowen is also pushing for minutes in that position. In midfield, Bellingham’s absence creates an intriguing battle for the advanced role behind the forwards. Eberechi Eze got the nod at the weekend, while Morgan Gibbs-White and Morgan Rogers are hoping Tuchel gives them an audition in the cauldron of Belgrade.

Elliott Anderson Seizing His Moment

If there was a standout from the win over Andorra, it was Elliott Anderson. The Nottingham Forest midfielder looked right at home on debut, showcasing the form that had already made him one of the Premier League’s top statistical performers early this season.

At just 22, Anderson already leads the league in completed passes into the final third, while also ranking among the best for progressive carries, duels won, and successful tackles. It’s a rare combination of technical and physical qualities that make him a true all-rounder. Tonight in Serbia, Tuchel may trust him with another start-an opportunity to prove he could be England’s answer in the number six role moving forward.

Harry Kane Under the Microscope-Again

Despite his incredible scoring record, Harry Kane has found himself the subject of criticism once more. His subdued display against Andorra prompted questions about his influence, even though his numbers remain world-class: 91 goals in 100 games for Bayern Munich over two seasons, and 73 goals in 108 caps for England.

However, critics point out that only nine of his international goals have come against nations ranked in FIFA’s top 10. Facing Serbia’s rugged defence-anchored by Strahinja Pavlovic and Nikola Milenkovic-offers Kane an ideal stage to answer doubts. While Serbia sit at 32nd in the rankings, their record of just one goal conceded in their last six games underlines the scale of the challenge awaiting England’s captain.

A Defining Night for Dan Burn

Few players have made a smoother start to their England career than Dan Burn. In his three caps so far-against Albania and Andorra-the team hasn’t conceded a single goal with him on the pitch. But tonight represents something altogether different.

At 33, Burn is pressing for a late run to the World Cup squad, and this fixture could be his ultimate audition. Serbia’s frontline of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dušan Vlahovic is as physically imposing as it gets. Combined with a raucous Belgrade atmosphere, Burn’s ability to withstand this test could tell Tuchel a lot about his readiness for the highest level.