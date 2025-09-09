England's World Cup qualifying campaign faces a critical juncture in Belgrade against a Serbia team just five points behind. The politically charged atmosphere and historical context add to the intensity of this must-win match for England.

The England squad is preparing themselves for one of the most intense qualifying nights they’ve faced in years — a World Cup qualifier against Serbia in Belgrade. For Harry Kane, who has already played at the famous Marakana Stadium, the memory is clear: “The banging, the noise, just walking from the changing room to the pitch… it feels like a mile-long walk,” he recalled with a smile. “Pretty hostile environment.”

A Match That Could Shape Qualification

Tuesday night’s clash could end up being the most decisive game of England’s entire campaign. Serbia’s 1-0 win over Latvia has put them within five points of Tuchel’s men, and they still have a game in hand. The equation is simple: a win for England leaves them close to booking their ticket for the 2026 World Cup, but a slip could make the next international window far trickier.

“There’s an old-school feel about this one,” Kane admitted, likening the tension to the big qualifiers of decades past. The last time England played competitively in Belgrade was in 1987 — a Euro ’88 qualifier they won 4-1.

A Politically Charged Backdrop

Adding to the stakes is the atmosphere in Serbia itself. Fan culture in Belgrade has always leaned into intensity, but political history deepens the hostility. The memory of NATO’s 1999 bombing remains raw, influencing Serbian views of the west. Kosovo’s independence is another sensitive subject, with graffiti in Belgrade openly referencing it. Meanwhile, Britain’s support for Kosovo has led to a stark contrast: in Kosovo itself, the UK remains revered, with children even named after Tony Blair.

On the eve of the match, protests were ongoing in Belgrade city centre, enough for authorities to propose moving the fixture to Leskovac, a more remote city. But the Football Association insisted it remain in Belgrade, where travelling fans had already made plans. Serbian FA general secretary Branko Radujko even issued a public plea to avoid trouble, warning that UEFA’s close monitoring could result in fixtures being ordered behind closed doors.

Focus on Football

Within the England camp, there has been some discussion about the threat of racial abuse, given the under-21s’ experience in 2012. Kane said the players trust the protocols and are focused on the match itself. For Thomas Tuchel, that is exactly the mindset England need.

So far under the German, the team has drifted — five matches without producing a defining performance. Games against smaller nations like Andorra have often felt like going through the motions. Kane admitted England have been guilty of overplaying: “We were in good areas and sometimes maybe we circulated it too much — it became slow.” Tuchel himself likened it to playing “through chewing gum.”

But Serbia, he insists, offers the perfect test. “It will bring out the best in us that we are here in Belgrade,” Tuchel said.

Tactics and Preparation

Tuchel has not leaned too heavily on veterans like Jordan Henderson, insisting today’s players don’t need that crutch. Even Marc Guehi, despite weekend fitness concerns, has been cleared to play. Tactical preparation has been focused on pressing to counter Serbia’s setup.

“We worked on how to initiate the pressure and when,” Tuchel explained. “Their back three spreads so wide — we have to speak constantly in central defence. They’ll attack aggressively, and we have to match that intensity.”

Kane expects a battle: “Their centre-backs are big, strong. Even their strikers thrive on aerial duels, second balls, physicality. It’s going to be a physical game.”

Why This Match Matters for Tuchel’s England

Tuchel has hinted that England might need precisely this kind of game — hostile, physical, unpredictable — to finally find themselves as a team.

“Sometimes going through these nights together, especially as a relatively new group, is how you build character and togetherness,” Kane said. “When you stick together in games like this and find a way to win, it creates a bond you don’t get otherwise.”

So much is on the line in Belgrade: World Cup qualification, team identity, and perhaps Tuchel’s first truly defining night as England boss.

As Tuchel put it, with a hint of relish: “Tomorrow is one of those nights. Lights on, big crowd, emotional country. We’re here to steal all three points.”