F1 2022: Williams reveals 2022 car with striking blue livery

The F1 2022 Championship gets underway from next month. Ahead of the new season, Williams has revealed its new car. Check out how it looks.

The 2022 Formula 1 (F1) Championship gets underway from March 18. Ahead of the new season, the constructors are revealing their new car. On the same note, Williams has unveiled its latest vehicle with the blue livery, along with a red patch. However, it did not reveal further details, a stance similar to Red Bull.

Williams was founded by Sir Frank Williams, while Dorilton Capitol now owns the constructer. It had an improved performance during the F1 Championship 2021, finishing eighth among the constructors. Among its drivers are Nicholas Latifi of Canada and Alexander Albon of Thailand. While its Chassis is named FW44, it has Mercedes engines and tyres from Pirelli.

During the launch, Latifi said, “I’m a fan of the new livery. Keeping the blue was important as it’s synonymous with Williams Racing, but it’s a pattern we’ve not seen before, and the fluorescent red will pop on track which I like. It’s a fresh new look to start the new era of F1.”

“Pre-season always feels like quite a long time, but it’s been hectic, and there’s been a nice build-up at the factory with lots of hard work from everyone. The new regulations should allow for much better racing, so I’m excited about the challenge, and we will aim to gather some good data from testing to take us into the first few races,” he added.

Meanwhile, Albon noted, “The FW44 livery is clean and simple. I like that we’ve gone for more blue with the dynamic diamond finish and a little bit of red; it looks perfect, and I’m looking forward to seeing it out on track. I’m sure it will be a little bit of a learning curve as we all try to get the most out of the new regulations, but the objectives and the way we focus on this car is very much the same as in the previous years. Ultimately, we’re all still trying to get a racing car around a track as quickly as possible.”