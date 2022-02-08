McLaren's F1 car-inspired Lego model is a work of art. Caution: Drivers not included

The McLaren Formula 1 team has presented a 1432-piece Lego version of its 2021 MCL35M car in the latest Lego Technic crossover with real-life motorsports.

McLaren on Tuesday unveiled a Lego interpretation of their 2021 MCL35M Formula 1 race car ahead of the team's official season launch on February 11. The Lego Technic model, which is being called a work of art, measuring 13 cm high, 65 cm long and 27cm wide, has 1,432 pieces. Available worldwide from March 1, 2022, the McLaren MCL35M is the first licensed F1 car in the Lego Technic product line.

The team's drivers, Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris got to go hands-on with the toy, a video of which has been shared on McLaren's social media handles.

According to McLaren, the model featuring the team's 2021 papaya orange and blue livery also boasts some 2022 styling cues. LEGO Group design experts designed the model with support from the McLaren F1 race team.

The Lego version of McLaren's beast shows off a modelled V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering activated from the cockpit, suspension, and a differential lock.

"We are excited to unveil the unique Lego Technic model of our McLaren F1 car, a fun and engaging product that celebrates our 2021 season livery while giving fans a hands-on interpretation of the new 2022 F1 car design," said McLaren's technical director James Key.

"This has been made possible by an agile collaboration with the Lego Group team, who have truly embraced the spirit of our brave and bold approach to design. The final product looks fantastic, and we cannot wait to make this available to our fans," Key added.

Meanwhile, Lego Technic's head of product, Neils Henrik Horsted, said, "The partnership between the Lego Group and McLaren continuously develops each time we get together for the next collaboration.

"The way in which we are able to inspire our fans through the technology and designs produced pushes the limits of possibility, both on the racetrack and whilst building with Lego bricks. This unique product is a true testament to the importance of the play experience for our fans," Horsted added.

McLaren, which finished fourth in the 2021 constructors' championship, will launch its 2022 F1 car, the MCL36, in an online event on Friday. The Working team will also unveil all four of its 2022 entries, with its IndyCar, Extreme E and Shadow e-sports projects alongside the new F1 car.

The Danish toy giant has previously collaborated with real-life motorsports teams, including a McLaren Senna GT car, a 1682-piece AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE, the 1580-piece Porsche 911 RSR GTE car, the Ducati Panigale V4 R motorbike and a Porsche 99X Formula E model.