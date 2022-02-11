Formula 1 2022: Aston Martin's new car with revised livery revealed

The 2022 Formula 1 Championship will be held from March 20, starting with the Bahrain Grand Prix. Aston Martin has revealed its new car ahead of the new season, with a revised livery.

As the date draws near to the Formula 1 Championship 2022, the excitement and build-up continue to get intense, especially from the constructors and drivers. Ahead of the new season, constructer Aston Martin has launched its new car, thus becoming the third constructor to do so. The new vehicle has been named AMR22, with a revised livery.

Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will be in the line-up for the Silverstone-based team, competing their second season under Aston Martin. The AMR22 has a curvy aerodynamic design, which aligns with the new rules made mandatory by F1. The livery has undergone an upgrade and has been described as a "refined version of the traditional green livery".

ALSO READ: McLaren's F1 car-inspired Lego model is a work of art. Caution: Drivers not included

The car will be in its first run on February 11. Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll, along with Andrew Green (Chief Technical Officer) and Tom McCullough (Performance Director), have set a five-year plan to turn the constructor into a World Championship contender. The team had finished seventh last season, with Vettel finishing second at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix being its best result. Mike Krack will be the new Aston Martin Team Principal, taking on the role in Barcelona from February 23. He will be replacing Otmar Szafnauer while previously working with BMW.

Speaking on AMR22, Vettel said, "Look at that car; who wouldn't feel excited about the prospect of racing that? And when it comes to hopes for the season, I do not think anyone knows what to expect. There are new rules, and of course, all the teams will be hoping that they have got it right."

ALSO READ: New Year 2022: From ICC T20 World Cup to FIFA World Cup - Sporting events that will keep you hooked

"Everyone wants to win, me included, and no one would be in Formula 1 if their dream were not to win. I am no different. The main thing is to keep moving forward and moving up. It is only year two of a five-year plan, so we are still quite near the start. But, this team has big ambitions and big plans, and I am hugely excited to be a part of that," Vettel concluded.