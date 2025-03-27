Mufasa to Deva: 7 OTT releases for THIS week

Entertainment
7 thrilling movies and web series have been released on OTT platforms in the last week of March, which you can watch for free, provided you have a subscription
This is a prequel to 'The Lion King' released in 2019, which has become available for free to Jio Hotstar subscribers from March 26
Streaming of this crime drama will start on Netflix from March 27. Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat play important roles in the film
This Bollywood film will be available on Netflix from March 31. Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde and Kubbra Sait play important roles in the film
The Tamil film 'Viduthalai Part 2' starring Vijay Sethupathi will be available on Zee5 from March 28. Viewers will also be able to enjoy it in Hindi
This is a Tamil language web series, full of mystery and suspense. Streaming of this series will start on Jio Hotstar from March 28
This is a Tamil romantic drama, which can be seen on the OTT platform Tenkotta. Its streaming started on March 25
This comedy series can be enjoyed on Amazon Prime Video from March 27. Comedian Zakir Hussain will be seen making the audience laugh through this
Ram Charan Birthday: net worth, assets, luxury cars owned by the actor
Prakash Raj Birthday: Know political views of actor
Prakash Raj Birthday: Top 10 dialogues of Bollywood's villain; Read on
Here's why Aamir Khan initially REJECTED Dangal