IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh faces backlash for racially insensitive comment about Jofra Archer on Live TV

Harbhajan Singh faces criticism for a racially insensitive remark about Jofra Archer during an IPL 2025 match. Archer had a tough outing, conceding 76 runs, while SRH achieved a 250+ score and Ishan Kishan scored a century.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 11:40 AM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has kicked off, and it has already seen a controversy erupt. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has faced backlash for making a racially insensitive comment about England fast bowler Jofra Archer during a match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in the 18th over of the first innings when Archer was bowling to SRH batters Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen. After Klaasen hit consecutive boundaries against Archer, Harbhajan made a comment that sparked outrage on social media.

Harbhajan's remark, made in Hindi, compared Archer's fast bowling to London's black cabs. "London me kaali taxi ka meter tez bhaagta hai, Aur yaha pe Archer sahab ka meter bhi tez bhaaga hai (In London the black cabs meter runs fast and here the meter of Archer runs fast)," he said on live TV.

Fans quickly condemned the comment, demanding Harbhajan's removal from the IPL 2025 commentary panel.

Tough match for Archer

Archer had a tough opening match in IPL 2025, conceding 76 runs without taking a wicket against Hyderabad. His performance set a new record for the most expensive bowling figures in IPL history.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad achieved a significant milestone, scoring their fourth 250-plus total in T20 cricket. The team posted an impressive 286 for six against Rajasthan, falling just two runs short of breaking their own IPL record.

Ishan Kishan played a crucial role in the match, scoring his first IPL century off just 45 balls. His performance helped Sunrisers Hyderabad secure a convincing 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, starting their campaign on a high note.

