Ram Charan Birthday: net worth, assets, luxury cars owned by the actor

Entertainment
South superstar Ram Charan is celebrating his 40th birthday on March 27. He was born in Chennai in 1985
Ram Charan is considered among the highest-paid actors in the South. He charges up to $12 million per film
Ram Charan has invested between $12 million to $18 million in the real estate business in Hyderabad
Ram Charan produces his own films; his production house is worth $12 million to $24 million
Ram Charan is the owner of the regional airline company Truejet Airlines. He has invested $15.24 million to $15.6 million in it. He has his own private jet
Actor Ram Charan's total net worth is $165 million. His combined net worth with his wife is $300 million
Ram Charan's garage has a $390,000 Aston Martin Vintage S car and a $330,000 Range Rover Vogue
He owns luxury cars like a $108,000 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe and a $84,000 Audi Q7
