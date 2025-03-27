Entertainment

Ram Charan Birthday: net worth, assets, luxury cars owned by the actor

Ram Charan Turns 40

South superstar Ram Charan is celebrating his 40th birthday on March 27. He was born in Chennai in 1985

Charged $12 Million for Game Changer

Ram Charan is considered among the highest-paid actors in the South. He charges up to $12 million per film

Invested Up to $18 Million in Property

Ram Charan has invested between $12 million to $18 million in the real estate business in Hyderabad

Ram Charan Established His Own Production House

Ram Charan produces his own films; his production house is worth $12 million to $24 million

Own Airline

Ram Charan is the owner of the regional airline company Truejet Airlines. He has invested $15.24 million to $15.6 million in it. He has his own private jet

Ram Charan's Net Worth

Actor Ram Charan's total net worth is $165 million. His combined net worth with his wife is $300 million

Ram Charan Drives a $390,000 Car

Ram Charan's garage has a $390,000 Aston Martin Vintage S car and a $330,000 Range Rover Vogue

Luxury Cars in Ram Charan's Garage

He owns luxury cars like a $108,000 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe and a $84,000 Audi Q7

