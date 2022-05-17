Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans

It was an emotional night for Juventus star Paulo Dybala as he broke down in tears to say goodbye to the Serie A giants' fans after his final game in Turin.

The Argentine forward played 78 minutes in Juventus' 2-2 draw with Lazio in his final game at the Allianz Stadium after announcing that he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Alongside captain Giorgio Chiellini, the 28-year-old was honoured after the match, and Dybala couldn't hold back his emotions as Juventus fans celebrated him.

Chiellini had recently announced he was leaving Juve this summer after 17 seasons at the club – with MLS in the United States a likely destination.

The centre-back was substituted in the 17th minute, taking off the captain's armband and giving it to Dybala before being replaced by Matthijs de Ligt.

The Argentina forward, who joined the club in 2015, was visibly distraught after leaving the Allianz Stadium pitch. And on Tuesday, Dybala took to social media to thank Juventus fans for giving him 'beautiful moments' in the last seven years.

The Argentina superstar posted a video that captured glimpses of his stint with the Italian club in a moving tribute. "The greeting from all of you fans yesterday was for me, the greatest prize I could take with me. Thanks," he wrote in the caption.

In an emotional video, Dybala said, "I came here at 21. As the number, I was carrying on my shoulders at that time. In these years, I have grown up, as a footballer and as a man. They were wonderful years, full of joy, of work, goals and wins. Not always it has gone as we hoped or as we deserved, but we never gave up."

"Thanks to the team, I have really figured out important goals. Here I found special team players and I always felt loved by the fans, by people, by children and I will never forget this," the 28-year-old forward added.

"During this period, responsibilities have grown up and I have always tried to face them at my best. We were together for seven years. Seven years of beautiful moments and some tough moments. Our paths are shared today, but I will always carry all of you with me in my heart because you gave me so much love, so much respect. I hope to have given you some joy. Thank You all," the Argentine concluded.

Dybala will leave Juventus this summer, having played 291 games while scoring 115 goals. The star forward won five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia trophies during his time at Juventus while featuring for the team that made it to the 2016-17 Champions League final.

Dybala was named to the Serie A Team of the Year four times, having grown into a star since moving from Palermo in 2015. Juventus will finish their season on Saturday as Dybala and Co. visit Fiorentina.