Blackpool's Jake Daniels, lauded for coming out as gay, has a message for Premier League players

Blackpool's 17-year-old forward becomes UK's first male professional footballer to come out publicly as gay since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Professional English footballer Jake Daniels revealed he is gay on Monday in a trailblazing moment for the European men's game. The 17-year-old Blackpool forward announced this at the end of his first season with the second division club.

"This season has been a fantastic one for me on the pitch," Daniels said.

"But off the pitch, I've been hiding the real me and who I really am. I've known my whole life that I'm gay, and I now feel that I'm ready to come out and be myself. It's a step into the unknown being one of the first footballers in this country to reveal my sexuality," the Blackpool forward added.

"I've hated lying my whole life and feeling the need to change to fit in. I want to be a role model myself by doing this. There are people out there in the same space as me that may not feel comfortable revealing their sexuality. I just want to tell them that you don't have to change who you are, or how you should be, just to fit in. You being you, and being happy, is what matters most," the teenager revealed.

Daniels sends strong message to Premier League players

Football in England is still dealing with trying to eradicate homophobic chants at some games. However, the Blackpool forward believes it would be 'amazing' if a Premier League player came out publicly as gay.

"If, by me coming out, other people look at me and feel maybe they can do it as well, that would be brilliant," Daniels told broadcaster Sky Sports.

"If they think this kid is brave enough do this, I will be able to do it too. I hate knowing people are in the same situation I was in. I think if a Premier League footballer does come out that would just be amazing. I feel like I would have done my job and inspired someone else to do that. I just want it to go up from here. We shouldn't be where we are right now," the teenager added.

Blackpool and Football Association are proud of Daniels

Daniels said teammates at Blackpool embraced his sexuality after confiding in them. The northwest English club said it was "incredibly proud that he has reached a stage where he is empowered to express himself both on and off the pitch."

The English Football Association said Daniels was an "inspiration" to the sport. "This is a hugely positive step as we strive to build an inclusive game that we can all be proud of," the governing body tweeted.

"We are with you and we hope your story will help to give people across the game the strength and encouragement to be their true self," FA concluded.

Daniels inspired by Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo

Daniels revealed that he was inspired by Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo, who last year became the world's first top-division male player to come out publicly.

Meanwhile, Cavallo, who is preparing for Adelaide's A-League semi-final against Melbourne City, said it was a "wonderful feeling" to know he had encouraged another footballer to be his true self.

"I want to stop and take a moment to acknowledge Jake's announcement and say how very proud I am for his bravery," Cavallo said in a statement.

"It's touching to see the millions of people that my story has impacted and inspired around the world, and to see it help evolve the world game at all levels, is fantastic. This world and the game of football has a place for everyone. Love will always win," he added.

The only openly gay man to have played in England's professional leagues was Justin Fashanu, who was not active at a high level when he announced in 1990. The former Nottingham Forest and Norwich City striker hung himself in a London garage at age 37. The Justin Fashanu Foundation calls him the 'world's first openly gay professional footballer'.

