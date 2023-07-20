Women's Fifa World Cup 2023: Six players to keep an eye on as the Tournament kicks off

The stage is set for the much-anticipated Women's World Cup 2023, taking place in Australia and New Zealand. As the tournament kicks off, 32 teams from around the globe are prepared to battle it out for the ultimate football glory.

The much-awaited Women's World Cup 2023 has finally commenced in Australia and New Zealand, promising a month-long extravaganza of football. With 32 teams competing across eight groups, the ultimate goal is to dethrone the reigning champions, the United States. While the Americans are the favourites, teams like England, Spain, Germany, France, and co-hosts Australia are all serious contenders in the mix.

As the tournament unfolds, here are six star players to keep an eye on:

Lena Oberdorf (Germany):

At just 21 years old, Lena Oberdorf has established herself as one of the world's best defensive midfielders. She earned recognition at the Euros last summer, where she was named the young player of the tournament. Leading the Wolfsburg team, she proved her mettle in the Champions League Final against Barcelona. Determined to make amends for Germany's final defeat to England, Oberdorf is eager to leave her mark on the world stage.

Alex Morgan (USA):

A recognisable face in women's football for over a decade, Alex Morgan continues to shine on the international stage. Turning 34 this month, Morgan heads into her fourth World Cup with an impressive record of 121 goals in 207 appearances for the USA. Having lifted the trophy in 2015 and 2019, she remains a key figure for the defending champions.

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria):

Five-time African player of the year, Asisat Oshoala, is a formidable striker who won the Champions League with Barcelona this season. Leading Nigeria's hopes, she has already won the Africa Cup of Nations three times and been named player of the tournament twice. Her scoring abilities make her a formidable force, and if she finds the net in this tournament, she will become the first African woman to score in three World Cups.

Georgia Stanway (England):

Georgia Stanway's outstanding performances have made her one of England's most consistent performers. A box-to-box player with an incredible engine, she is a vital asset for the team. Not only is she adept at breaking up opposition play with her tough tackling, but her shooting skills have also earned her the role of England's penalty-taker. Her time at Bayern Munich in Germany further showcased her talent, and she aims to contribute significantly to England's World Cup campaign.

Aitana Bonmati (Spain):

Aitana Bonmati is one of three Spanish players who ended a nine-month international exile to participate in the World Cup. As Spain faced turmoil last year, Bonmati and others stepped back due to issues within the team. Now, she returns to the squad, determined to make a difference. With her midfield prowess and fine distribution skills, she aims to showcase her talents Down Under.

Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway):

Caroline Graham Hansen, known for her clinical finishing, is a force to be reckoned with. Her goals in the Champions League semi-final against Chelsea helped Barcelona advance to the final. Playing out wide, she has managed to score 44 goals in 97 games for Norway. Together with Ada Hegerberg and Guro Reiten, she forms a formidable front three for Norway, making them a threat to their opponents.

