Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: New Zealand pull off sensational victory: defeat Norway 1-0 in the opening game

    In a stunning upset, New Zealand's Football Ferns secured a historic 1-0 victory over former champions Norway in the opening game of the Women's World Cup 2023. Hannah Wilkinson's second-half winner, assisted by Jacqui Hand, sparked jubilation among the home fans at Eden Park.

    football Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: New Zealand pull off sensational victory: defeat Norway 1-0 in the opening game osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jul 20, 2023, 5:51 PM IST

    In an extraordinary upset at the Women's World Cup 2023, co-hosts New Zealand stunned former champions Norway with a 1-0 victory in the opening game held at Eden Park on Thursday. Hannah Wilkinson emerged as the hero for the Football Ferns, scoring a second-half winner that secured their historic World Cup win on home turf.

    New Zealand, known as underdogs in the tournament and had never won a World Cup match before. However, their determination and resilience shone through as Wilkinson found the back of the net from close range early in the second half. The goal was expertly set up by Jacqui Hand, who delivered a precise and laser-like cross, sparking thunderous cheers from the ecstatic home fans.

    This victory marked a significant milestone for New Zealand's Women's World Cup campaign, setting them on the right track towards their goal of progressing from the opening stage of the tournament. Their next challenge awaits against debutants the Philippines on Tuesday, a match that many had considered to be their best chance of securing a win in Group A.

    The co-hosts, New Zealand and Australia, are jointly hosting the Women's World Cup for the first time. As Australia prepares to kick off their campaign later in Sydney on the same day, history is being made with the first-ever co-hosted Women's World Cup and the inaugural tournament in the southern hemisphere.

    Also Read: Real Madrid unveils 2023/24 away kit in unique fashion

    With New Zealand's momentous victory over Norway, the Women's World Cup has already witnessed a thrilling match and some outstanding performances, promising an exciting and fiercely contested tournament ahead. The footballing world is eagerly watching as teams battle it out for glory and supremacy on the global stage of women's football.

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Inter Milan secure former Juventus star Juan Cuadrado on a 'Free Transfer' osf

    Inter Milan secure former Juventus star Juan Cuadrado on a 'Free Transfer'

    Cricket Shah Rukh Khan in ICC World Cup Promo: "All It Takes Is Just One Day" osf

    Shah Rukh Khan in ICC World Cup Promo: "All It Takes Is Just One Day"

    football Mikel Arteta delighted with Arsenal's debutants in 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars; WATCH goals snt

    Mikel Arteta delighted with Arsenal's debutants in 5-0 win against MLS All-Stars; WATCH goals

    football Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez set to Join Al Ahli in high-profile transfer osf

    Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez set to Join Al Ahli in high-profile transfer

    football Real Madrid unveils 2023/24 away kit in unique fashion osf

    Real Madrid unveils 2023/24 away kit in unique fashion

    Recent Stories

    Madonna delights fans by sharing 1st photos after being hospitalised with serious bacterial infection ADC

    Madonna delights fans by sharing 1st photos after being hospitalised with serious bacterial infection

    Pulao to Khichdi: 6 popular Rice dishes in India vma

    Pulao to Khichdi: 6 popular Rice dishes in India

    Mehrangarh to Ranthambore: Explore Rajasthan's majestic forts ATG

    Mehrangarh to Ranthambore: Explore Rajasthan's majestic forts

    The mountains are calling and everyone is going, and damaging nature vkp

    The mountains are calling and everyone is going, and damaging nature

    Pulao to Khichdi: 6 popular Rice dishes in India vma

    Pulao to Khichdi: 6 popular Rice dishes in India

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon