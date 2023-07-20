Women's FIFA World Cup 2023: New Zealand pull off sensational victory: defeat Norway 1-0 in the opening game

In a stunning upset, New Zealand's Football Ferns secured a historic 1-0 victory over former champions Norway in the opening game of the Women's World Cup 2023. Hannah Wilkinson's second-half winner, assisted by Jacqui Hand, sparked jubilation among the home fans at Eden Park.

In an extraordinary upset at the Women's World Cup 2023, co-hosts New Zealand stunned former champions Norway with a 1-0 victory in the opening game held at Eden Park on Thursday. Hannah Wilkinson emerged as the hero for the Football Ferns, scoring a second-half winner that secured their historic World Cup win on home turf.

New Zealand, known as underdogs in the tournament and had never won a World Cup match before. However, their determination and resilience shone through as Wilkinson found the back of the net from close range early in the second half. The goal was expertly set up by Jacqui Hand, who delivered a precise and laser-like cross, sparking thunderous cheers from the ecstatic home fans.

This victory marked a significant milestone for New Zealand's Women's World Cup campaign, setting them on the right track towards their goal of progressing from the opening stage of the tournament. Their next challenge awaits against debutants the Philippines on Tuesday, a match that many had considered to be their best chance of securing a win in Group A.

The co-hosts, New Zealand and Australia, are jointly hosting the Women's World Cup for the first time. As Australia prepares to kick off their campaign later in Sydney on the same day, history is being made with the first-ever co-hosted Women's World Cup and the inaugural tournament in the southern hemisphere.

Also Read: Real Madrid unveils 2023/24 away kit in unique fashion

With New Zealand's momentous victory over Norway, the Women's World Cup has already witnessed a thrilling match and some outstanding performances, promising an exciting and fiercely contested tournament ahead. The footballing world is eagerly watching as teams battle it out for glory and supremacy on the global stage of women's football.