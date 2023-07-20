Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Wayne Rooney contemplating Everton return amidst impressive managerial career

    Former Everton forward Wayne Rooney admits to being tempted by the idea of returning to his beloved club, despite previously rejecting an opportunity to interview for the manager's position. 

    Wayne Rooney, the former Everton forward, has revealed that he will always be enticed by the idea of returning to his beloved club, despite previously turning down an opportunity to interview for the manager's position last year. Having shown promise in his managerial career with impressive stints at Derby in the Championship and reviving DC United's fortunes in the MLS, Rooney still holds a deep affection for Everton.

    In January 2022, when Rafa Benítez departed the club, Rooney declined the chance to speak with the Goodison Park hierarchy. However, in a recent interview, Rooney expressed his continued interest in a potential homecoming. He admitted to being tempted by the prospect of managing the club he loves and wants to see succeed.

    Considering the timing and potential impact of such a decision, Rooney reflects on the development he has achieved at Derby, where he almost managed to keep the club afloat despite a significant 21-point deduction, and his success at DC United. These experiences will undoubtedly influence any future decision regarding Everton.

    Although Rooney described the club as "broken" in the interview, he acknowledges the strong emotional connection he has with Everton and the desire to contribute to its progress. He believes the club has faced challenges off the pitch, impacting its on-field performance. Rooney emphasises the need for change to restore Everton to its rightful place among the top teams.

    Rooney also acknowledges the talent within the squad and believes the players have the potential to perform better. He commends Sean Dyche's work in keeping Everton in the Premier League on the final day of the previous season and hopes the team can continue to improve under his guidance.

    As Everton prepares to start their pre-season against Wigan, the possibility of a future return for Wayne Rooney remains an intriguing prospect for both the club and its fans. His passion for Everton, coupled with his growing managerial experience, could hold the key to a potential reunion in the future.

