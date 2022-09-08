'It’s always sad for any colleague in this profession to get fired' - Arteta on Chelsea's Tuchel sack

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel got fired on Tuesday post Champions League loss to Dinamo Zagreb. While the entire football fraternity was shocked, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta expressed his surprise and dismay.

Image credit: Getty

The football fraternity was stunned on Tuesday after English giants Chelsea suffered a thin 0-1 loss to Dinamo Zagreb away from home in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL). Even more shocking was that the club fired The Blues' head coach Thomas Tuchel after the failure. While many felt it was coming, given Chelsea's rough start to the season, some thought it was a premature decision by the club and its new owner Todd Boehly, labelling the club as 'over-ambitious'. Also, the debate over the possible signing of Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo was a reported reason. Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta too was unhappy with the development in his rival's camp.

Image credit: Getty

Talking ahead of Arsenal's 2022-23 UEFA Europa League (UEL) opener in FC Zurich, Arteta noted, "I was – it was right before the training session when we got the news. It's always sad for any colleague in this profession to get fired. Unfortunately, we know how this works. I wish him the best of luck. It's not pleasant to hear that news." ALSO READ: UCL 2022-23: 'LIVERPOOL BOARD IS CALM, EXPECT ME TO SORT IT' - KLOPP ON FEAR OF SACK POST NAPOLI LOSS