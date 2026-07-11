South African footballer Jayden Adams has died at 25, weeks after representing Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder was found unresponsive at his residence, with authorities investigating the cause of death.

In what comes as a heartbreaking loss for South African football, Jayden Adams abruptly passed away on Saturday, July 11. He was 25 at the time of his demise. Adams recently played for South Africa at the FIFA World Cup 2026, where he featured in all three group stage matches.

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South Africa, nicknamed Bafana Bafana, qualified for the Round of 32 after finishing second in Group A but was eliminated from the tournament following a 1-0 defeat to co-host Canada. Adams was an unused substitute as South Africa suffered a narrow loss in a tightly contested Round of 32 clash, bringing an emotional end to their historic FIFA World Cup journey.

Jayden Adams was part of the South Africa squad that marked the nation's return to the FIFA World Cup after a 16-year absence, with their last appearance in the prestigious football tournament being in 2010, when the nation was the sole host of the World Cup.

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The Cause of Jayden Adams’ Death

It has not been a month since South Africa exited the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a round of 32 defeat to Canada, and the South African football community received shocking yet heartbreaking news of Jayden Adams’ sudden passing at the young age of 25.

From featuring at the World Cup to capturing the hearts of fans across the country, Adams’ meteoric rise in the sport has been cut short in the most tragic of circumstances. While news of his death has been confirmed by his club, Mamelodi Sundowns, and the South African Football Association (SAFA), no official cause of death has been disclosed as of yet.

According of authories, Jayden Adams was found unresponsive at his residence earlier on Saturday, July 11. Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of his passing, though they have stated that initial inquiries suggest no foul play was involved.

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Two weeks before Jayden Adams' sudden passing, his grandmother passed away, which led him to show remarkable strength and professionalism by choosing to play in South Africa's FIFA World Cup match against the Czech Republic just hours after receiving the news.

The Bafana Bafana, the official X handle of the South African team, has confirmed the news of Jayden Adams’ passing with a heartfelt statement. Expressing their profound devastation, the union described Adams as an exceptional footballer who had proudly carried the nation's hopes at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Who Was Jayden Adams?

Jayden Adams was a well-known footballer in South Africa, having established himself as one of the brightest prospects. Born in Cape Town, South Africa, on May 5, 2001, he developed his skills through the Stellenbosch FC academy. He became the club’s first academy player to graduate to sign a professional contract in 2020 and went on to make 139 appearances for the Cape Winelands side before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025.

At Mamelodi Sundowns, Jayden Adams helped the club secure a Premiership title and a CAF Champions League crown, becoming one of the most successful young players in South African football. In 2022, the 25-year-old made his international debut for South Africa against Mozambique.

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Jayden Adams played a crucial role in South Africa’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, as Bafana Bafana finished first in Group C of the CAF (African) qualifiers. Apart from his participation in the prestigious football tournament, Adams also featured in the 2023 AFCON, where he helped South Africa secure a bronze medal—the nation's best finish in the tournament in 24 years.

Across his international career, Jayden Admas earned 13 caps and scored two goals for South Africa, representing the nation with distinction on both the continental and global stage. Before his career could take off at the highest level, Jayden had already established himself as a cornerstone of the Mamelodi Sundowns midfield and a symbol of hope for South African football.

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