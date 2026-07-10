Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha became a FIFA World Cup 2026 sensation after inspiring his nation to the knockout rounds. Honouring his heroics, Spanish researcher Jesus Ortea named a newly discovered marine mollusk, Aldisa vozinhai, after the 40-year-old veteran.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, aka Josimar Dias, has become an overnight sensation with his heroic performances at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Under his leadership, Cape Verde remained unbeaten in the group stage, including a shock 2-2 draw against Uruguay that signaled their arrival on the world stage and set the tone for their historic run to the knockout rounds.

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Though eliminated in the Round of 32 by Argentina, Cape Verde had already earned the admiration of the global football community and cemented its place in history as one of the tournament's most resilient underdogs. Their heroic display against the Lionel Messi-led side, in which they pushed the defending champions to their absolute limit before suffering a dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat, left fans and pundits alike in awe.

The central figure behind Cape Verde’s historic run at their maiden FIFA World Cup appearance was goalkeeper Vozinha, the 40-year-old veteran whose journey from a career of playing in various leagues across Europe and Africa to the global spotlight has been nothing short of miraculous.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe Reveals 'Mom’s in the Stands' to Klopp During Viral Sideline Chat (WATCH)

Vozinha Gets Rare Scientific Honour

Vozinha’s performance in the FIFA World Cup 2026, where he maintained seven clean sheets against Spain and another shutout against Saudi Arabia, has now been immortalized in the annals of science. According to a report by The Athletic, Carpe Verde hero has been honoured by Spanish researcher Jesus Ortea, who named a newly discovered species of marine mollusk, Aldisa vozinhai, after him.

Ortea, a Spanish researcher and professor of Animal Biology and Zoology at the University of Oviedo, reportedly discovered a four-millimetre, red-hued sea slug in the Caribbean near Cuba and Guadeloupe. The researcher decided to honour Vozinha’s heroic efforts and his deep connection to his home archipelago, naming the species Aldisa vozinhai.

Jesus Ortea, who was awarded Cape Verde’s Medal of Environmental Merit in 2023 for his contributions to the study of the African nation’s marine biodiversity, viewed the naming as a fitting tribute to a player who has brought such immense global pride to the country.

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This was not the first time that Jesus Ortea decided to name a species he discovered after a footballer. In 2019, the Spanish researcher-cum-professor’s discovery of a tiny marine sea snail led him to name it in honour of Keylor Navas, the former Real Madrid and Costa Rica goalkeeper, who had similarly captured the professor's admiration for his shot-stopping brilliance and his status as a legendary figure in his home nation's footballing history.

This highlights Jesus Ortea’s unique tradition of bridging the gap between his passion for biological research and his love for the beautiful game.

‘Legacy That Lasts Forever’: How Fans Are Reacting to the Scientific Tribute

Cape Verde’s Vozinha’s scientific honour by Spanish researcher and professor Jesus Ortea has sparked a wave of admiration and wit across social media, especially X (formerly Twitter) where fans and football enthusiasts are calling the tribute ‘the ultimate legacy.’

Taking to their X handles, fans and football enthusiasts hailed the tribute as one of the most unique honours an athlete could receive, saying Vozinha's World Cup heroics had earned him an ‘eternal legacy.’

While many praised the recognition as one that would outlast any trophy, others joked about the sea slug's ability to keep as many clean sheets as the veteran goalkeeper, with several calling it a fitting tribute to Cape Verde's World Cup hero.

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Meanwhile, Vozinha has reportedly been approached by several clubs following his heroics at the FIFA World Cup 2026, including David Beckham’s Inter Miami FC, as well as a host of top-tier European sides looking to secure the veteran's services for the upcoming season.

While the veteran goalkeeper has yet to make a final call, the sudden influx of high-profile offers underscores the remarkable impact of his World Cup heroics.

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