Norway's Ambassador and British High Commissioner to India shared their excitement for the World Cup quarter-final. In a video, they took part in a "this or that" challenge, playfully comparing food, culture, and football stars like Haaland and Kane.

Ahead of the World Cup quarter-final between Norway and England, Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, said she and British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron were all set for a "blockbuster" clash, highlighting the friendly rivalry and excitement surrounding the highly anticipated encounter.

England and Norway will face each other at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida on Saturday (local time) in one of the most anticipated quarter-final fixtures of the tournament.

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Diplomats' Friendly Rivalry

Sharing a video with British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron on X, Stener wrote, " Norway vs England British High Commissioner @Lindy_Cameron and I are warmed up and ready for a blockbuster quarterfinal!" Norway 🇳🇴 vs England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 !⚡️ British High Commissioner @Lindy_Cameron and I are warmed up and ready for a blockbuster quarterfinal! 🤝⚽ @UKinIndia @nff_landslag #worldcup2026 pic.twitter.com/UQxxAv5cYh — Ambassador May-Elin Stener (@NorwayAmbIndia) July 11, 2026

In the video posted on X by May-Elin Stener, both the diplomats participated in a light-hearted "this or that" challenge in excitement for the clash between England and Norway. The challenge featured a playful comparison between the two nations across various categories.

While England's fish and chips were matched against Norway's salmon in the food category, the countries' landscapes were compared with England's rolling hills and Norway's Northern Lights. The face-off saw England's afternoon tea go up against Norway's coffee and waffles. At last, the football category featured a face-off between two star forwards, with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

Road to the Quarter-Finals

England head into the contest after a dramatic 3-2 victory over co-hosts Mexico in the Round of 16 despite playing much of the second half with 10 men. Jude Bellingham scored twice before Kane converted the decisive penalty as Thomas Tuchel's side reached the World Cup quarter-finals for the 11th time.

Norway, meanwhile, created history by defeating five-time champions Brazil 2-1 to reach the last eight for the first time, with Haaland scoring both goals in a memorable victory.

During the match against Brazil, Haaland's tally went to seven goals after a brace, making him the player with the joint-most goals in his debut World Cup since Poland's Grzegorz Lato scored seven in 1974.

England have reached their 11th FIFA World Cup quarter-final, with only Brazil (15) and Germany (14) having made more appearances at this stage. (ANI)