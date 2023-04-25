WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with Al-Nassr staff after crashing out to Al-Wehda in King Cup semis

Cristiano Ronaldo had another frustrating night out as Al-Nassr was knocked out in the King Cup semis by a ten-man Al-Wehda on Monday. Meanwhile, the Portuguese was frustrated as he reacted angrily to a support staff. Watch it here:

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo could have a better time in Asia. While he is struggling with Al-Nassr regarding the title race in the Saudi Pro League, his bid to win a domestic knockout title with the side ended on Monday after a ten-man Al-Wehda took it out 0-1 at home during the King Cup semis.

During the tie, Ronaldo came close to scoring, only to hit the crossbar in the 82nd minute, which could have allowed the Knights of Najd to draw level, leaving the fans and himself frustrated. In the meantime, at half-time, with Al-Nassr trailing, the Portuguese cut a frustrated figure of himself as while approaching the tunnel at half-time, he appeared to be angry and animated at a support staff before proceeding into the tunnel.

Consequently, fans took to Twitter to blast Ronaldo for his poor attitude, with some saying that he overacts, whereas some said that he is not a good influence anymore for any side. One user wrote, “Blud is leaving football soon. His ego can’t be withstood by any ‘football club’ not ‘business club’”, whereas another questioned, “Has he walked off the pitch out there without doing something for the camera yet?”

Also, another called him the “Biggest crybaby in history”. At the same time, one user took a dig at him and renowned football journalist Piers Morgan by composing, “Interview coming soon the absolutely pathetic drip. Shouldn’t he be painting his toenails?”. He already drew the ire of many fans in the Gulf nation after he made an obscene gesture during Al-Nassr’s 0-2 loss to Al-Hilal last week, as some demanded he be deported.