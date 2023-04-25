Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with Al-Nassr staff after crashing out to Al-Wehda in King Cup semis

    Cristiano Ronaldo had another frustrating night out as Al-Nassr was knocked out in the King Cup semis by a ten-man Al-Wehda on Monday. Meanwhile, the Portuguese was frustrated as he reacted angrily to a support staff. Watch it here:

    football WATCH Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with Al-Nassr staff after crashing out to Al-Wehda in King Cup semis-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo could have a better time in Asia. While he is struggling with Al-Nassr regarding the title race in the Saudi Pro League, his bid to win a domestic knockout title with the side ended on Monday after a ten-man Al-Wehda took it out 0-1 at home during the King Cup semis.

    During the tie, Ronaldo came close to scoring, only to hit the crossbar in the 82nd minute, which could have allowed the Knights of Najd to draw level, leaving the fans and himself frustrated. In the meantime, at half-time, with Al-Nassr trailing, the Portuguese cut a frustrated figure of himself as while approaching the tunnel at half-time, he appeared to be angry and animated at a support staff before proceeding into the tunnel.

    ALSO WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo wishes fans 'Eid Mubarak' even as calls to deport Al-Nassr star gains momentum

    Consequently, fans took to Twitter to blast Ronaldo for his poor attitude, with some saying that he overacts, whereas some said that he is not a good influence anymore for any side. One user wrote, “Blud is leaving football soon. His ego can’t be withstood by any ‘football club’ not ‘business club’”, whereas another questioned, “Has he walked off the pitch out there without doing something for the camera yet?”

    Also, another called him the “Biggest crybaby in history”. At the same time, one user took a dig at him and renowned football journalist Piers Morgan by composing, “Interview coming soon the absolutely pathetic drip. Shouldn’t he be painting his toenails?”. He already drew the ire of many fans in the Gulf nation after he made an obscene gesture during Al-Nassr’s 0-2 loss to Al-Hilal last week, as some demanded he be deported.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka Shamra; couple plays badminton (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka; couple plays badminton

    football Lionel Messi in Barcelona: PSG star enjoys time in Catalan capital as speculation of comeback grows - WATCH snt

    Lionel Messi in Barcelona: PSG star enjoys time in Catalan capital as speculation of comeback grows - WATCH

    WWE Triple H announces World Heavyweight Championship return with new title belt; Twitter nostalgic-ayh

    WWE: Triple H announces World Heavyweight Championship return with new title belt; Twitter nostalgic

    ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 WTC Final: Is Ajinkya Rahane the ideal replacement for Shreyas Iyer? Experts and fans react to batter comeback-ayh

    WTC Final: Is Rahane the ideal replacement for Shreyas Iyer? Experts and fans react to batter's comeback

    WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for clash against Australia snt

    WTC Final: Ajinkya Rahane back in Indian team for clash against Australia

    Recent Stories

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM anr

    'Apprised him of violence against Christians and promised us safety': Cardinal Allencherry after meeting PM

    Dua Lipa HOT Photos: Grammy award-winning singer flaunts luscious body in SEXY bikinis vma

    Dua Lipa HOT Photos: Grammy award-winning singer flaunts luscious body in SEXY bikinis

    Like Apple Nothing to launch its first official store in India check details gcw

    Like Apple, Nothing to launch its first official store in India?

    IPL 2023: Virat Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka Shamra; couple plays badminton (WATCH VIRAL VIDEO)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli offended with intruder breaking security for selfie with Anushka; couple plays badminton

    UP Board 10 Result 2023 is OUT: Girls outdo boys, pass percentage stands at 89.78 AJR

    UP Board 10 Result 2023 is OUT: Girls outdo boys, pass percentage stands at 89.78

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon