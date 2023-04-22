Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo wishes fans 'Eid Mubarak' even as calls to deport Al-Nassr star gains momentum - WATCH

    Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to wish his fans 'Eid Mubarak', days after facing the heat for his obscene gesture following his team's 0-2 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo wishes fans Eid Mubarak even as calls to deport Al-Nassr star gains momentum - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Apr 22, 2023, 4:52 PM IST

    Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently sparked a massive controversy for his obscene gesture after his team's 0-2 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, appears to be unaffected by calls of deportation by irked fans in the country. 

    The Portuguese talisman was seen grabbing his genitals as opponent fans chanted his arch-rival Lionel Messi's name while leaving the field at the King Fahd International Stadium after their game this week. Even as the video of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's gesture went viral, a massive call to 'deport Ronaldo' was fuelled.

    Also read: Amid 'deport Cristiano Ronaldo' calls in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr star receives offer from boyhood club

    However, unfazed by calls of deportation by miffed Saudi Arabians, Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a message to Al-Nassr fans and wished people on Eid 2023.

    "Focus in preparation for semi-final #EidMubarak to all those celebrating today," wrote Ronaldo on Instagram as he shared photographs of his training sessions with a few teammates. Al-Nassr will face Al-Wehda in the King Cup of Champions semi-final on Monday, April 24 at 11:30 PM IST.

    Ronaldo also took to Instagram to share a small video of him wishing his fans 'Eid Mubarak' as the Portuguese superstar was seen smiling and showing a massive thumbs up to his followers.

    Here's a look at CR7's Eid 2023 message:

    The Al-Nassr star's message comes two days after Saudi Arabian lawyer Professor Nouf Bint Ahmed took the call for Ronaldo's deportation a step further by submitting a lawsuit to the Public Prosecution Office against the legendary striker. "The Lawsuit has been submitted to the P.P. against Cristiano. We will keep you informed of the case," the lawyer wrote on Twitter.

    Taking note of Ronaldo's obscene gesture earlier, Prof. Nouf Bint Ahmed stated, "It is considered a crime of public dishonour, and it is one of the crimes that entail arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner."

    The controversy arose in the match between Al-Nassr, in which Ronaldo plays, and Al-Hilal, which has reportedly presented a multimillion-dollar offer to take over the services of PSG star Lionel Messi next season. Al-Hilal won the match 2–0 with two penalty goals from veteran Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2023, 4:52 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Amid deport Cristiano Ronaldo calls in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr star receives offer from boyhood club Sporting CP Lisbon-ayh

    Amid 'deport Cristiano Ronaldo' calls in Saudi Arabia, Al-Nassr star receives offer from boyhood club

    Sachin Tendulkar 50th birthday: Harbhajan Singh shares stories of 'Paaji'; stuns with 2003 ICC World Cup revelation-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Harbhajan shares stories of 'Paaji'; stuns with 2003 World Cup revelation

    football premier league arsenal vs southampton manchester city erling haaland tweet after final whistle sparks meme fest snt

    EPL title race: Man City star Haaland's 'mood' tweet 10 mins after another Arsenal draw sparks meme fest

    football EPL: After draw to Southampton, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta dismisses 'bottlers' tag ahead of Manchester City showdown-ayh

    EPL: After draw to Southampton, Arsenal boss Arteta dismisses 'bottlers' tag ahead of Man City showdown

    IPL 2023: CSK Chennai Super Kings suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update-ayh

    IPL 2023: CSK suffers Ben Stokes-MS Dhoni injury scare; Stephen Fleming gives encouraging update

    Recent Stories

    World Earth Day 2023: Origin, celebration and history, know details ADC

    World Earth Day 2023: Origin, celebration and history, know details

    IPL 2023: 'You will only realize how much MS Dhoni missed when he goes' - Eoin Morgan-ayh

    IPL 2023: How much will fans miss CSK legend MS Dhoni after he retires? Eoin Morgan responds

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's movie has 6th highest opening day post COVID-19 pandemic ADC

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's movie has 6th highest opening day post COVID-19 pandemic

    ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites gcw

    ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

    Marvel Cinematic Universe: Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow done with 'Superhero business' ADC

    Marvel Cinematic Universe: Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow done with 'Superhero business'

    Recent Videos

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon