Cristiano Ronaldo wishes fans 'Eid Mubarak' even as calls to deport Al-Nassr star gains momentum - WATCH

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to wish his fans 'Eid Mubarak', days after facing the heat for his obscene gesture following his team's 0-2 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently sparked a massive controversy for his obscene gesture after his team's 0-2 loss to Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, appears to be unaffected by calls of deportation by irked fans in the country.

The Portuguese talisman was seen grabbing his genitals as opponent fans chanted his arch-rival Lionel Messi's name while leaving the field at the King Fahd International Stadium after their game this week. Even as the video of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's gesture went viral, a massive call to 'deport Ronaldo' was fuelled.

However, unfazed by calls of deportation by miffed Saudi Arabians, Ronaldo took to Instagram to send a message to Al-Nassr fans and wished people on Eid 2023.

"Focus in preparation for semi-final #EidMubarak to all those celebrating today," wrote Ronaldo on Instagram as he shared photographs of his training sessions with a few teammates. Al-Nassr will face Al-Wehda in the King Cup of Champions semi-final on Monday, April 24 at 11:30 PM IST.

Ronaldo also took to Instagram to share a small video of him wishing his fans 'Eid Mubarak' as the Portuguese superstar was seen smiling and showing a massive thumbs up to his followers.

Here's a look at CR7's Eid 2023 message:

The Al-Nassr star's message comes two days after Saudi Arabian lawyer Professor Nouf Bint Ahmed took the call for Ronaldo's deportation a step further by submitting a lawsuit to the Public Prosecution Office against the legendary striker. "The Lawsuit has been submitted to the P.P. against Cristiano. We will keep you informed of the case," the lawyer wrote on Twitter.

Taking note of Ronaldo's obscene gesture earlier, Prof. Nouf Bint Ahmed stated, "It is considered a crime of public dishonour, and it is one of the crimes that entail arrest and deportation if committed by a foreigner."

The controversy arose in the match between Al-Nassr, in which Ronaldo plays, and Al-Hilal, which has reportedly presented a multimillion-dollar offer to take over the services of PSG star Lionel Messi next season. Al-Hilal won the match 2–0 with two penalty goals from veteran Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo.