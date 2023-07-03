WATCH: Argentina's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez arrives in India; says 'it was a dream'

Argentina legend Lionel Messi's World Cup 2022-winning teammate Emiliano Martinez landed in Kolkata on Monday amid massive fanfare. Speaking to reports, the goalkeeper said, "I am really excited, feeling great. It was a dream (coming to India). I had promised to come to India, I am happy to be here."

Emiliano Martinez, the partner of Argentina's triumphant third FIFA World Cup campaign, arrived in Kolkata on Monday, adding to the city's rich football legacy and its history of hosting renowned football stars. As the first reigning World Cup winner to visit Kolkata, Martinez's heroic performance in the penalty shootout against France last December secured Argentina's first world title in 36 years.

Under tight security, the 2022 World Cup Golden Glove winner checked into a luxury hotel on EM Bypass. Over the next two days, a series of events have been planned to honor Martinez's visit.

At the airport, Martinez received a warm welcome from Mohun Bagan officials, while hundreds of Argentina fans enthusiastically waved the Albiceleste colors.

"I'm feeling great. It's a lovely country. I'm delighted to be here. I'm really excited. I promised I'm gonna come to India so I'm here. It was a dream and a place I always wanted to come," Martinez said at the start of his two-day visit.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper will spend the morning at his hotel before engaging in various activities throughout the day. In the afternoon, he will participate in a program called 'Tahader Katha,' where he will interact with around 500 school children at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan. Later, at the Mohun Bagan ground, Martinez will felicitate ten Bengal goalkeepers, including Bhaskar Ganguly and Hemanta Dora.

An evening exhibition match between Mohun Bagan All Stars and Kolkata Police All Stars is also scheduled.

On the concluding day of his trip, Wednesday, Martinez will visit Sreebhumi Club in Lake Town for the 'Paanch e Paanch' program. He will award the winners of the program and conduct a football clinic for youngsters at Santosh Mitra Square.

Before arriving in Kolkata, Martinez had a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit to Dhaka.

Terming it an "extraordinary" trip, Martinez wrote on his Instagram: "The people here, with their love, care, and unrivaled hospitality, have truly melted my heart. I eagerly anticipate my return to this beautiful country in the near future." Martinez presented Hasina with an autographed Albiceleste jersey and he was also seen getting photographed and accepting a bajpakhi (hawk).

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Prime Minister's Office, the police, the airport authority, and countless others whose names I might not know but whose efforts were no less significant. You have all played a part in crafting this special bond that I now share with Bangladesh.

"So, until my next visit, I bid you farewell, leaving a piece of my heart here. I am forever charmed by Bangladesh baazpakhi," Martinez said.

With Martinez's presence, Kolkata continues to add to its history of hosting football legends. Lev Yashin, the renowned World Cup player from the former USSR, visited the city twice, once with the Soviet team in 1955 and later as the chief guest during the IFA Shield final in 1973. The city gained international football recognition when Brazilian great Pele, along with fellow World Cup player Carlos Alberto, visited with the New York Cosmos for an exhibition match against Mohun Bagan in 1977, generating immense excitement among the local crowd.

Notable football figures like Oliver Kahn, Gerd Muller, Karl Heinze Rumminiege, and Diego Forlan have also graced the city with their presence over the years.