Beckham's first words on Inter Miami's future with Messi and coach Martino

David Beckham shares his views on Inter Miami's newly appointed head coach, Tata Martino and the arrival of Lionel Messi in MLS

David Beckham has expressed his thoughts on the newly appointed head coach of Inter Miami and Lionel Messi's arrival in the MLS.

Tata Martino joins the MLS club to replace Phil Neville and is set to coach Messi again. Another familiar face joining the team is Sergio Busquets, who has played alongside Martino at Barcelona.

However, the club is still waiting for the necessary paperwork to allow Martino to start his coaching duties in the United States. Prior to this role, Martino enjoyed a successful stint coaching Atlanta United in the MLS, winning the MLS Cup during his second season in charge.

Also Read: Lionel Messi set for reunion with Tata Martino at Inter Miami; Argentine to be MLS side's coach

Phil Neville, the former head coach, departed Inter Miami in early June and has since taken up a position as an assistant coach for the Canada men's national team.

Sacking Neville was something team co-owner and president David Beckham described as one of the "toughest decisions" to make. After appointing Martino, he expressed confidence in the experienced coach.

“Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself,” Beckham said. “We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”

Also Read: Arsenal makes British record bid of 105 million for Declan Rice; will West Ham accept it?

Managing owner Jorge Mas has also shared similar sentiments. “We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami," he said.

"We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we’re optimistic about what we can accomplish together. Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we aim to compete for titles here.”

“The Club has the necessary infrastructure to be a major competitor in the region and I believe that with everyone’s hard work and commitment we can get there.”