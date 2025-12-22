Olympian Jarmanpreet Singh identifies the World Cup and Asian Games as India's next major hurdles. The SG Pipers captain also discusses his team's aim to recover from a poor HIL season and highlights promising young players for the future.

India hockey player and SG Pipers Men's captain Jarmanpreet Singh, who was part of India's bronze medal-winning campaign at the Olympics, has highlighted the next major challenges for the Indian men's hockey team as they gear up for a packed international calendar. Speaking about the roadmap ahead for the national side, Jarmanpreet stressed that the focus has already shifted to the biggest tournaments scheduled next year. "For us, the next biggest challenge is the World Cup and the Asian Games because these are the major events that are coming next year after the Hockey India League (HIL) and the Pro League," he told ANI.

Striving for Consistency

On a personal front, the experienced defender underlined the importance of consistency and contribution. "For Jarmanpreet, the challenge will be how much more I can contribute to my team, how much more I can give my best, match by match, and how much more I can help my team to perform well," he added.

SG Pipers' Redemption Arc

About the Hockey India League, Jarmanpreet acknowledged that the previous season was a forgettable one for the SG Pipers franchise. The SG Pipers men's team finished at the bottom of the table with five points, while the women's team also ended the season at the bottom with the same points.

Reflecting on the disappointing campaign and the expectations for the upcoming season, Jarmanpreet was candid in his assessment. "Last season was very bad. First, our target this time is to try to come in the top four, and how we can improve our attacking hockey, and how much we can focus on field goals. This will be our main target, and this excitement is the main thing, how we can come from the bottom to the top," he said. The Hockey India League is set to begin on January 3, with SG Pipers scheduled to play their opening match on January 5 against HIL GC.

Spotlight on Young Talent

Jarmanpreet also shared his thoughts on young players who could make a significant impact in the future, both for SG Pipers and the national team. "I think there are a lot of players who can make their place in their senior teams. They have performed well in the World Cup. There are a lot of players like Manmeet (Singh), Arshdeep (Singh), and the goalkeepers. Rohit is in the defence, and there are many players. Ankit (Pal) is there. We have many players. I think we have a lot of young talent who can come to the top," he noted. (ANI)