Argentina secures top spot in FIFA World Rankings, followed by France and Brazil

Argentina retains the top spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings after securing victories in friendly matches against Australia and Indonesia. France and Brazil closely follow in second and third place respectively.

Argentina, the reigning Fifa World Cup champions, hold the top spot in the most recent edition of the FIFA World Rankings released on Thursday. Their recent victories in friendly matches against Australia and Indonesia have helped them maintain their position at the summit. Following closely behind Argentina are France in second place and Brazil in third. The rankings reflect the current standings of these prominent footballing nations.

In other developments, England has made significant progress in the FIFA World Rankings, surpassing Belgium to secure the fourth position. Croatia has also climbed above the Netherlands in the rankings. Meanwhile, Spain comfortably occupies the tenth spot, with the United States closely trailing in 11th place.

The most noteworthy upward movement in the rankings belongs to Kazakhstan, who have surged an impressive eight places to claim the 104th position. On the other hand, Wales has experienced a notable decline, dropping down nine places to now occupy the 35th spot. These shifts reflect the dynamic nature of the rankings and the performance fluctuations among national teams.

The Indian team is ranked number 100 in the latest rankings, they climbed one spot from the last update back in April.

Also Read: Beckham's first words on Inter Miami's future with Messi and coach Martino