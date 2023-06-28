Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uncertainty surrounds Mason Greenwood's future as Manchester United excludes his shirts from kit launch

    Speculation grows over the future of Mason Greenwood at Manchester United as fans notice his shirts were not available for purchase during the club's recent kit launch. The omission adds to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the young player's status following his suspension and subsequent dropped charges.

    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

    Following the release of Manchester United's new kit, fans noticed that Mason Greenwood's shirts were not available for purchase, fueling speculation about his future at the club.

    During Tuesday's kit launch, the absence of Mason Greenwood's jersey caught the attention of Manchester United supporters, who continue to speculate about his position in the team.

    Manchester United officially revealed their new strip for the upcoming 2023/24 season, which will be worn by Erik ten Hag's squad in their pursuit of further success. However, fans were unable to order a shirt with Greenwood's name on it as it was omitted from the launch.

    On the club's official online shop, Greenwood's name is not listed as an option in the player drop-down menu. While names of other senior men's and women's team players are available, Greenwood's name is noticeably absent. The 21-year-old player has been suspended by the club since January 2022, following his arrest on charges of rape, assault, and controlling and coercive behaviour.

    However, all charges against Greenwood were dropped in February, and United stated they would conduct their own internal process to determine the next steps. No official updates have been provided on the situation since then.

    Reports suggest that United's women's team has expressed opposition to Greenwood's potential return to the club. Natalie Burrell, the United Women's Supporters' Club founder, stated her disapproval of seeing Greenwood back in the squad.

    With only six weeks remaining until the start of the new Premier League season, the pressure to make a decision regarding Greenwood, who was once highly regarded, is mounting. Recently, Greenwood was photographed training in public for the first time since his arrest, undergoing a one-on-one session before a verdict is reached on his future.

    Despite the uncertainty, Greenwood still has a contract with Manchester United until 2025, with the option for an additional year. He was included in the club's retained list for the 2023/24 season.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 11:09 AM IST
