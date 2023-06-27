Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United 2023-24 home kit unveiled: Fans laud design inspired by Manchester's industrial heritage

    As the anticipation builds for the upcoming season, Manchester United has officially unveiled their home kit for the 2023-24 campaign. The release of a club's new kit is always a highly anticipated event for supporters, and this year was no different.

    football Man United 2023-24 home kit unveiled: Fans laud design inspired by Manchester's industrial heritage osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 27, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    Manchester United has officially unveiled their home kit for the upcoming season, which was initially spoiled by rapper Aitch. The release of a club's new kit is always highly anticipated by fans, and leaks are common during this period. However, Manchester-born rapper Aitch inadvertently leaked the kit before the official release.

    Nevertheless, the kit has now been officially revealed by United, showcasing a design that draws inspiration from Manchester's industrial heritage. The shirt, produced by renowned German brand adidas, prominently features a geometric pattern incorporating the iconic red rose, symbolising the city. It also pays tribute to the bridge connecting Manchester and Salford, constructed during the industrial revolution.

    Visually, the predominantly red shirt is complemented by white Red Devils' and Adidas logos on the chest. The ensemble is completed by a striped flat knit crew neck collar in red, white, and black.

    Also Read: 'Home sweet home': Luka Modric renews his love for Real Madrid until 2024; fans ecstatic

    Inigo Turner, Design Director at Adidas Football, emphasised the unique bond between Manchester United fans and the city. The new home Jersey celebrates this connection by honouring Manchester's industrial legacy, with the red rose serving as a powerful symbol of pride for the people of Manchester.

    The design of the shirt represents both Manchester and Salford, featuring the Lancashire Rose and the famous bridge from the industrial revolution era that spanned the River Irwell. The traditional red shirt, white shorts, and black socks will be worn for the first time during a pre-season friendly against Leeds United.

    Also Read: PSG President Al-Khelaifi engages in talks with Mbappe's Mother amid Real Madrid speculation

    Turner expressed excitement about the fans and players coming together as one while wearing the jersey, particularly in what promises to be an important season for the club.

    Supporters will have the opportunity to witness the new kit in action when Manchester United faces their fierce rivals, Leeds United, in a pre-season friendly in Norway on July 12. It will be an eagerly anticipated moment for fans to see the team donning the new attire on the field.

    Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: 

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2023, 6:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag to Team India snt

    Win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Tendulkar: Sehwag to Team India

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ponting, Dinesh Karthik & Nasser Hussain pick matches to watch out (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Ponting, Dinesh Karthik & Nasser Hussain pick matches to watch out (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will Pakistan travel to India for October 15 clash? ICC confident, PCB puts onus on Govt snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will Pakistan travel to India for Oct 15 clash? ICC confident, PCB unsure

    Ashes 2023: Labuschagne calls for improvement despite Australia's victory in Ashes opener osf

    Ashes 2023: Labuschagne calls for improvement despite Australia's victory in Ashes opener

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli opens up on how special 'home' World Cup will be for India (WATCH) snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli opens up on how special 'home' World Cup will be for India (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag to Team India snt

    Win ODI World Cup 2023 for Virat Kohli like 2011 batch did for Tendulkar: Sehwag to Team India

    National Treasure to Enola Holmes 7 Adventure movies on OTT (MAH)

    National Treasure to Enola Holmes: 7 Adventure movies on OTT

    Akanksha Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Arvind Akela's BOLD song 'Jhareliya Ke Dance' goes viral-WATCH RBA

    Akanksha Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Arvind Akela's BOLD song 'Jhareliya Ke Dance' goes viral-WATCH

    Gulab Jamun to Jalebi: 7 popular desserts in India vma

    Gulab Jamun to Jalebi: 7 popular desserts in India

    National Sunglasses Day: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who look good in glares ATG

    National Sunglasses Day: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone and more celebs who look good in glares

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon