'Home sweet home': Luka Modric renews his love for Real Madrid until 2024; fans ecstatic

Luka Modric, the midfield maestro, has signed a contract extension with Real Madrid. Despite receiving a lucrative offer of €80 million per season from Al-Ahli, the 37-year-old has opted to remain in the Spanish capital until 2024.

Real Madrid has secured the services of midfield maestro Luka Modric as the player has inked a new contract with the club. Despite receiving a reported offer of €80m per season from Al-Ahli, the 37-year-old has chosen to remain in the Spanish capital until 2024.

This decision comes as a boost for manager Carlo Ancelotti, who can continue to rely on Modric's leadership qualities alongside Toni Kroos for an additional season. It also provides an opportunity for young talents like Jude Bellingham (19) and Braim Diaz (23), who can learn from the experience and expertise of the decorated Ballon d'Or winner.

Real Madrid's midfield revolution further gains momentum with the additions of Eduardo Camavinga (20) and Aurélien Tchouameni (23) to the squad. Modric, known for his pivotal role in Madrid's recent successes, notably his partnership with Kroos and former teammate Casemiro during the club's reign in the Champions League, has been instrumental.

The contract extension sets Modric on course to surpass 500 appearances for the club, having already contributed 37 goals and 77 assists to date. The Croatian playmaker's continued presence ensures Real Madrid retains a seasoned and influential figure within their ranks.

Here are some of the other reactions on Twitter: