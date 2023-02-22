UCL 2022-23: 'Carlo Ancelotti thinks the tie is over' - Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool humiliated by Real Madrid

UCL 2022-23: Liverpool was hammered 0-5 by Real Madrid in the pre-quarters opening leg at Anfield on Tuesday. As the former appears to be on the cusp of exit, club boss Jurgen Klopp believes latter boss Carlo Ancelotti should not breathe easy.

English giants Liverpool was up against defending European champion Real Madrid in Tuesday's opening leg of the pre-quarters of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League (UCL) at Anfield. Despite being a home game, the hosts were barely the favourites to see themselves through, and despite getting off to a promising start, they failed to gain the advantage before Madrid's leg.

It began with Darwin Nunez (fourth) scoring the opener for The Reds, followed by Mohamed Salah (14th) doubling it. However, Los Blancos remained calm as usual and began their comeback story, with Vinicius Junior (21st) pulling one back, while his brace in the 36th made it 2-2 at the half-time break.

In the subsequent half, Éder Militao (47th) put the visitors into the lead, followed by Karim Benzema (55th) doubling the authority before he tripled it in the 67th, as they had a foot into the quarters. However, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has warned Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti that it is not over yet.

"I think Carlo thinks the tie is over – and I also think it now. But, in three weeks... the closer you get to the game, the bigger our chances become, and the less likely the tie is over. Tonight, with the 5-2, they are pretty good in counter-attacking, and we have to score three goals there and take some risk, so that could be a bit tricky. We go there. I can say it already and try to win the game. That's what we will try, and from there, we will see," Klopp informed the media after the punishing, reports FotMob.

Earlier, speaking with BT Sport, Klopp scrutinised The Red's play and reported, "The beginning was outstanding. It was us in a nutshell. It was perfect, exactly how we wanted to play, causing problems everywhere. A super intense start, 2-0 up. The whole first half was good, besides the goals."

"We couldn't get back on track. It would be best to play the first half for 95 minutes. That's possible, but you need momentum back. After the 3-2 goal, it was exactly the opposite. They became more confident and scored great goals. One was deflected. That's how it is. It's a strange one. We lost 5-2, we know that too, but there's a lot from me to take from it," he concluded.