Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return: Here's how much Barcelona will earn if PSG star makes a comeback

    Amid rumours of Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona this summer, a report has revealed how much the La Liga 2022-23 champions will earn if the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star strikes a deal for one last dance at Camp Nou.

    football transfer Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return: Here's how much Barcelona will earn if PSG star makes a comeback snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published May 22, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    Will Lionel Messi make a remarkable return to Barcelona this summer? This question has been on the minds of several football enthusiasts even as the legendary forward's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) nears its expiry date. The 35-year-old Argentine reportedly has a 500 million dollar annual deal offer from Al-Hilal, which if he chooses, will peg him against his arch-rival and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

    Also read: Al-Hilal vs Barcelona for Lionel Messi: Saudi club raises contract offer leaving La Liga champion sweating

    While fans await to learn more on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's club future, a recent report has revealed how much the La Liga 2022-23 champions will earn if Messi makes a sensational comeback to Camp Nou for one last dance this summer.

    According to SPORT, Barcelona has carried out an economic report to understand the impact of Messi’s return. If they sign the seasoned goal scorer this summer, the Catalan team will reportedly earn 230 million euros annually.

    The economic report details several interesting aspects that serve to know the dimension of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain.

    Barcelona believes that Messi's presence would make it easier to bring in new sponsors, who would each give about 150 million euros. This analysis also takes into account the idea that Messi's mere presence in Barcelona would result in a significant rise in ticket sales.

    Barcelona is also interested in the sporting side of things, though. Since few players today can offer as much offensive potential as Messi, Xavi Hernández is the one who is working the hardest to make his comeback possible.

    Also read: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona, claims Joan Laporta amid return to Camp Nou rumours

    Last Updated May 22, 2023, 2:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final: Is Virat Kohli's knee niggle a worry for team India? RCB coach Sanjay Bagar gives key update snt

    WTC Final: Is Virat Kohli's knee niggle a worry for team India? RCB coach Sanjay Bagar gives key update

    IPL 2023: 'For Sara Tendulkar' - Memes explode after GT's Shubman Gill helps MI with ton to boot RCB out snt

    IPL 2023: 'For Sara Tendulkar' - Memes explode after GT's Shubman Gill helps MI with ton to boot RCB out

    IPL 2023: Confident Shubman Gill warns CSK; says GT have great bowling attack for 'that Chepauk wicket' snt

    IPL 2023: Confident Shubman Gill warns CSK; says GT have great bowling attack for 'that Chepauk wicket'

    IPL 2023 rcb vs gt At my best again RCB star Virat Kohli slams those questioning his T20 game after 7th IPL hundred snt

    'At my best again': RCB star Virat Kohli slams those questioning his T20 game after 7th IPL hundred

    IPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore-Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill hundred overpowers Virat Kohli, as GT dumps RCB out of playoff race; social media react-ayh

    IPL 2023: Gill's hundred overpowers Kohli, as GT dumps RCB out of playoff race; social media react

    Recent Stories

    5 reasons why iQOO Z7s 5G should be your next smartphone gcw

    5 reasons why iQOO Z7s 5G should be your next smartphone

    WTC Final: Is Virat Kohli's knee niggle a worry for team India? RCB coach Sanjay Bagar gives key update snt

    WTC Final: Is Virat Kohli's knee niggle a worry for team India? RCB coach Sanjay Bagar gives key update

    Apple to introduce ChatGPT Bard rival Tech firm begins hiring people to work on AI products gcw

    Apple to introduce ChatGPT, Bard rival? Tech firm begins hiring people to work on AI products

    7 scenic places to visit during monsoons (MSW)

    7 scenic places to visit during monsoons

    Former Royal Navy head warns Russia may have placed sleeper explosives on offshore wind farms AJR

    Former Royal Navy head warns Russia may have placed sleeper explosives on offshore wind farms

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon