Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return: Here's how much Barcelona will earn if PSG star makes a comeback

Amid rumours of Lionel Messi's possible return to Barcelona this summer, a report has revealed how much the La Liga 2022-23 champions will earn if the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star strikes a deal for one last dance at Camp Nou.

Will Lionel Messi make a remarkable return to Barcelona this summer? This question has been on the minds of several football enthusiasts even as the legendary forward's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) nears its expiry date. The 35-year-old Argentine reportedly has a 500 million dollar annual deal offer from Al-Hilal, which if he chooses, will peg him against his arch-rival and Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.

While fans await to learn more on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's club future, a recent report has revealed how much the La Liga 2022-23 champions will earn if Messi makes a sensational comeback to Camp Nou for one last dance this summer.

According to SPORT, Barcelona has carried out an economic report to understand the impact of Messi’s return. If they sign the seasoned goal scorer this summer, the Catalan team will reportedly earn 230 million euros annually.

The economic report details several interesting aspects that serve to know the dimension of Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup winning captain.

Barcelona believes that Messi's presence would make it easier to bring in new sponsors, who would each give about 150 million euros. This analysis also takes into account the idea that Messi's mere presence in Barcelona would result in a significant rise in ticket sales.

Barcelona is also interested in the sporting side of things, though. Since few players today can offer as much offensive potential as Messi, Xavi Hernández is the one who is working the hardest to make his comeback possible.

