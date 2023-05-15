Lionel Messi wants Barcelona, claims Joan Laporta amid return to Camp Nou rumours

Lionel Messi might be pondering his club future. While he is reportedly moving out of Paris Saint-Germain, he has been linked to a Barcelona return. In contrast, the latter’s president Joan Laporta has confirmed talks about having him back.

Image credit: Getty

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi still determines his club future for the 2023-24 season. While he has apparently decided against triggering his one-year extension with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) or inking a new deal, he has yet again been heavily linked to a return to his boyhood club, the newly crowned Spanish champion Barcelona.

While it is no secret that Barca would love to have its boy back, the club needs to be financially stable right now to sanction his signing. Given La Liga’s strict Financial Fair Play (FFP) laws in place, the Catalan must significantly reduce its wage bill to be able to sign any player, let alone Messi.

ALSO READ: Ligue 1 - PSG edges closer to title with victory over Ajaccio; fans hail Kylian Mbappe; Lionel Messi booed