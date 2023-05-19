Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Al-Hilal vs Barcelona for Lionel Messi: Saudi club raises contract offer leaving La Liga champion sweating

    First Published May 19, 2023, 3:24 PM IST

    Lionel Messi is amid a bidding war between Al-Hilal and Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Saud Arabia-based club has significantly raised the contract offer for the Argentine, making it extremely difficult for the Spanish champion to afford him.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi's club future is in limbo. While he has reportedly decided not to continue with reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the ongoing season, he is apparently stuck between a decision on whether to go back to his boyhood club, the newly-crowned Spanish champion Barcelona, or pursue a new challenge in Asia, with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

    Messi's move to Barca sounds like a difficult one, given the club's recent financial struggles, as it has to abide by the strict Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines of La Liga by reducing its wage bill significantly to sign new players, let alone Messi. Although the Argentinian is probably ready to take a pay cut, things are still not financially viable for the Catalans right now.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi wants Barcelona, claims Joan Laporta amid return to Camp Nou rumours

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    Meanwhile, as per Cadena Ser, Messi has received a lucrative offer from the Leaders, which could make him earn half a billion over just a season. It could indeed make things even more challenging for the Blaugrana to afford the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner. Although he might be tempted by the offer, Mediapro reports that he still prefers on returning to Camp Nou, while moving to Riyadh would allow him to reignite his rivalry with his long-time Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr.

    article_image3

    Image credit: Getty

    Although Barcelona has admitted to holding talks with Messi's representatives, including his father-cum-agent Jorge and club president Joan Laporta voicing to do everything possible on financial terms to make the move happen, judging by the current situation, it looks like a bridge too far to be covered.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Do not care what people say': RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli reveals not giving credit to himself despite 6 centuries-ayh

    'Don't care what people say': RCB star Virat Kohli reveals not giving credit to himself despite 6 centuries

    IPL 2023: Zaheer Khan baffled over repetitious injuries to Indian bowlers-ayh

    IPL 2023: Zaheer Khan baffled over recurring injuries to Indian bowlers

    tennis French Open 2023: Fanatics dejected as Rafael Nadal pulls out; hints at 2024 being his final season-ayh

    French Open 2023: Fanatics dejected as Rafael Nadal pulls out; hints at 2024 being his final season

    IPL 2023 SunRisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli century overpowers Heinrich Klaasen RCB annihilates SRH by 8 wickets fans delirious-ayh

    IPL 2023: Kohli's century overpowers Klaasen's as RCB annihilates SRH by 8 wickets; fans delirious

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR preview: Punjab Kings versus Rajasthan Royals, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live straming-ayh

    IPL 2023, PBKS vs RR: Fate out of its own hands, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings face desperate situation

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court gives clean chit to Adani Group says no pattern of artificial trading was found gcw

    BREAKING: SC gives clean chit to Adani Group, says 'no pattern of artificial trading was found'

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023: Kerala State Board Class 10 results DECLARED; anr

    Kerala SSLC Result 2023 : Kerala State Board Class 10 results DECLARED; 99.70% students pass

    Politics erupts over PM inaugurating new Parliament building on Savarkar's birth anniversary snt

    Politics erupts over PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament building on Savarkar's birth anniversary

    Glimmer of hope for Bengaluru: Indira canteen likely to be revived under new Congress govt AJR

    Glimmer of hope for Bengaluru: Indira canteen likely to be revived under new Congress govt

    100 Units tak maaf, 200 tak half': Congress starts Karnataka-style campaign in Madhya Pradesh AJR

    '100 Units tak maaf, 200 tak half': Congress starts Karnataka-style campaign in Madhya Pradesh

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon