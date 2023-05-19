Al-Hilal vs Barcelona for Lionel Messi: Saudi club raises contract offer leaving La Liga champion sweating

Lionel Messi is amid a bidding war between Al-Hilal and Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Saud Arabia-based club has significantly raised the contract offer for the Argentine, making it extremely difficult for the Spanish champion to afford him.

Image credit: Getty

Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi's club future is in limbo. While he has reportedly decided not to continue with reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the ongoing season, he is apparently stuck between a decision on whether to go back to his boyhood club, the newly-crowned Spanish champion Barcelona, or pursue a new challenge in Asia, with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.

Messi's move to Barca sounds like a difficult one, given the club's recent financial struggles, as it has to abide by the strict Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines of La Liga by reducing its wage bill significantly to sign new players, let alone Messi. Although the Argentinian is probably ready to take a pay cut, things are still not financially viable for the Catalans right now.

