Al-Hilal vs Barcelona for Lionel Messi: Saudi club raises contract offer leaving La Liga champion sweating
Lionel Messi is amid a bidding war between Al-Hilal and Barcelona. Meanwhile, the Saud Arabia-based club has significantly raised the contract offer for the Argentine, making it extremely difficult for the Spanish champion to afford him.
Argentine superstar, Lionel Messi's club future is in limbo. While he has reportedly decided not to continue with reigning French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after the ongoing season, he is apparently stuck between a decision on whether to go back to his boyhood club, the newly-crowned Spanish champion Barcelona, or pursue a new challenge in Asia, with Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal.
Messi's move to Barca sounds like a difficult one, given the club's recent financial struggles, as it has to abide by the strict Financial Fair Play (FFP) guidelines of La Liga by reducing its wage bill significantly to sign new players, let alone Messi. Although the Argentinian is probably ready to take a pay cut, things are still not financially viable for the Catalans right now.
Meanwhile, as per Cadena Ser, Messi has received a lucrative offer from the Leaders, which could make him earn half a billion over just a season. It could indeed make things even more challenging for the Blaugrana to afford the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner. Although he might be tempted by the offer, Mediapro reports that he still prefers on returning to Camp Nou, while moving to Riyadh would allow him to reignite his rivalry with his long-time Portuguese rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al-Nassr.
Although Barcelona has admitted to holding talks with Messi's representatives, including his father-cum-agent Jorge and club president Joan Laporta voicing to do everything possible on financial terms to make the move happen, judging by the current situation, it looks like a bridge too far to be covered.