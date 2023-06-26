Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Thank You Man City': Ilkay Gundogan assures nothing will break bond after Barcelona move

    Ilkay Gundogan, formerly of Manchester City, is now officially a Barcelona player. He has committed to a two-year contract with the option for an additional year with the Spanish giants.

    football 'Thank You Man City': Ilkay Gundogan assures nothing will break bond after Barcelona move
    Ilkay Gundogan has officially become a Barcelona player. The 32-year-old has joined the club on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Manchester City. He has signed a two-year contract with the option for an additional year, and his release clause has been set at €400m.

    Gundogan's move to Barcelona marks the end of a highly successful seven-year period at Manchester City, during which he achieved five Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups, and led the team to victory in the Champions League as captain in Istanbul earlier this month.

    Manchester City had hoped to secure a new contract with the German international, and there were reports of interest from Arsenal and his former club Borussia Dortmund. However, Gundogan has made the decision to embark on the next stage of his career with Barcelona. He is expected to make his debut for the club during their tour of the United States in July.

    Having enjoyed immense success at Manchester City, Gündoğan's decision to join Barcelona demonstrates his ambition to continue competing at the highest level and challenge for major honours. His arrival will undoubtedly bolster Barcelona's midfield options and provide a seasoned presence in the team.

