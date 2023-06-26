Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi opens up about strained relationship with Paris St-Germain Fans

    Lionel Messi has shed light on his experiences and challenges during his time at PSG. The renowned footballer revealed that his relationship with some PSG fans became strained, leading to a noticeable shift in their treatment towards him.

    football Lionel Messi opens up about strained relationship with Paris St-Germain Fans
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 1:42 PM IST

    Lionel Messi has expressed that his bond with the Paris St-Germain fans became strained when a notable portion of the supporters began treating him in a distinct manner.

    According to reports, Messi stated, "Certain individuals began treating me differently among the Paris supporters. I believe that the majority still perceive and interact with me as they did initially, but there was a division within a substantial segment of the Paris fans, which was clearly unintended on my part, quite the opposite."

    "It happened just as it had happened before with Mbappe, with Neymar. I know that's the way they behave.

    "I'll take away with me the people who respected me, as I always respected everyone since I arrived and that's all."

    Also Read: Lionel Messi magic in Rosario! Argentine savours hat-trick against Newell's Old Boys on 36th birthday - WATCH

    Messi faced booing from certain PSG fans after receiving a suspension for an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia and encountered further hostility during his final match with the Ligue 1 champions.

    During a comprehensive interview, Messi also disclosed that he encountered significant challenges in adapting to life in Paris, both on and off the field, following his transfer from Barcelona in 2021. The absence of a preseason and a month-long break due to Covid further complicated matters.

    In contrast, he mentioned feeling "very at ease" at the beginning of his second season at Parc des Princes, but highlighted that the World Cup win had a profound impact on how the fans treated him.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
