Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Top 5 players to watch out for during international break

    First Published Mar 23, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Club football is on hold this week as the players are on an international break. On the same note, we present the top five players to look out for, ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

    Image credit: Getty

    It is a break for club football as it is time for international football this week. World football, especially Europe, will buzz as the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers take place, alongside some international friendlies, with top sides from Latin America in focus. In the same light, we look at and present the top five players to watch out for during this break.

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Undoubtedly, the first name that would come to mind is the Portuguese sensation. He has had an eventful season, with his controversial departure from English giants Manchester United to joining Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. While he has found back his lost mojo after the FIFA World Cup 2022 failure, it would be interesting to see if he can carry the same decent from in the Euro qualifiers.

    ALSO READ: MANCHESTER UNITED TAKEOVER - SHEIKH JASSIM, JIM RATCLIFFE FAIL TO PLACE IMPROVED BIDS; HERE'S WHY

    Image credit: Getty

    Lionel Messi
    The Argentine superstar will be the second player to look out for as he participates in the first international outing since the World Cup title conquest, with Argentina taking on Panama and Curacao. While he has been faring well for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he would be somewhat under pressure to perform for Argentina, given that he is a world champion now.

    Image credit: Getty

    Kylian Mbappe
    The French superstar was in Beast Mode during the World Cup, winning the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals. While he has been on a roll with Les Blues of late, there is seldom any doubt that he would want to continue the same scoring spree in the Euro Qualifiers, while his opponents would be wary of the threat he poses.

    ALSO WATCH: Explosive - Cristiano Ronaldo says he's a 'better man' after Manchester United exit

    Image credit: Getty

    Harry Kane
    The Englishman was under fire for missing a decisive penalty during the World Cup versus eventual runner-up France, leading to its ouster in the quarterfinal. However, he would have brushed the demons of Qatar aside by now and would be eager to carry the terrific form from Tottenham Hotspur to repay the faith that Gareth Southgate has shown in him.

    Image credit: Getty

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic
    The Swedish God is back in national colours once again. Even at 41, he barely shows signs of slowing down for Italian champion AC Milan. He will be desperate to give the Blagult a head start in the Euro Qualifiers versus Belgium and Azerbaijan. While he has just returned from injury, making an impact for Sweden would be inspirational for football fans worldwide.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wake up India Lessons from defeat to Australia in ODIs that can shape World Cup 2023 preparations snt

    Wake up India! Lessons from defeat to Australia in ODIs that can shape World Cup 2023 preparations

    Shah Rukh Khan response to Irfan Pathan son dancing to Jhoome Jo Pathaan leaves internet in splits-ayh

    Shah Rukh Khan's response to Irfan Pathan's son dancing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' leaves internet in splits

    IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill captain material for Gujarat Titans GT? Vikram Solanki remarks-ayh

    IPL 2023: Is Shubman Gill captain material for Gujarat Titans? Vikram Solanki remarks

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH-ayh

    Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill return home after India suffers ODI series loss against Australia - WATCH

    IPL 2023: All up to the franchises - Rohit Sharma on player workload management (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'All up to the franchises' - Rohit Sharma on player workload management (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    CONFIRMED OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India to launch on April 4 here is what we know gcw

    CONFIRMED! OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 India to launch on April 4

    Accenture to lay off 19,000 employees amid worsening global economic outlook - adt

    Accenture to lay off 19,000 employees amid worsening global economic outlook

    TISSNET 2023 Result for MA and PG courses released; know how, where to check - adt

    TISSNET 2023 Result for MA and PG courses released; know how, where to check

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT bedroom romance goes viral on YouTube-WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's HOT bedroom romance goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

    football Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani, Jim Ratcliffe fail to place improved bids; here is why-ayh

    Manchester United takeover: Sheikh Jassim, Jim Ratcliffe fail to place improved bids; here's why

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon