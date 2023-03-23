Cristiano Ronaldo to Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Top 5 players to watch out for during international break

Club football is on hold this week as the players are on an international break. On the same note, we present the top five players to look out for, ranging from Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

It is a break for club football as it is time for international football this week. World football, especially Europe, will buzz as the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers take place, alongside some international friendlies, with top sides from Latin America in focus. In the same light, we look at and present the top five players to watch out for during this break. Cristiano Ronaldo

Undoubtedly, the first name that would come to mind is the Portuguese sensation. He has had an eventful season, with his controversial departure from English giants Manchester United to joining Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr. While he has found back his lost mojo after the FIFA World Cup 2022 failure, it would be interesting to see if he can carry the same decent from in the Euro qualifiers. ALSO READ: MANCHESTER UNITED TAKEOVER - SHEIKH JASSIM, JIM RATCLIFFE FAIL TO PLACE IMPROVED BIDS; HERE'S WHY

Lionel Messi

The Argentine superstar will be the second player to look out for as he participates in the first international outing since the World Cup title conquest, with Argentina taking on Panama and Curacao. While he has been faring well for French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he would be somewhat under pressure to perform for Argentina, given that he is a world champion now.

Kylian Mbappe

The French superstar was in Beast Mode during the World Cup, winning the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals. While he has been on a roll with Les Blues of late, there is seldom any doubt that he would want to continue the same scoring spree in the Euro Qualifiers, while his opponents would be wary of the threat he poses. ALSO WATCH: Explosive - Cristiano Ronaldo says he's a 'better man' after Manchester United exit

Harry Kane

The Englishman was under fire for missing a decisive penalty during the World Cup versus eventual runner-up France, leading to its ouster in the quarterfinal. However, he would have brushed the demons of Qatar aside by now and would be eager to carry the terrific form from Tottenham Hotspur to repay the faith that Gareth Southgate has shown in him.

