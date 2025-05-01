Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, calling it a transformative platform that unites creators, storytellers, innovators, and policymakers from around the world.

In a keynote address to a packed auditorium of global delegates, PM Modi said, "Today, artists, innovators, investors, and policy makers from more than 100 nations have gathered under one roof. We are laying the foundation for a global ecosystem of talent and creativity. WAVES is such a global platform that belongs to every artist and creator."

The summit, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aims to establish India as a central hub in the global creative economy.

Integrating cinema, streaming platforms, animation, gaming, immersive technology (AVGC-XR), artificial intelligence, and more, WAVES 2025 aspires to unlock a USD 50 billion opportunity for the Indian media and entertainment sector by 2029.

Reflecting on India's growing cultural influence, PM Modi said, "In recent years, Indian cinema has succeeded in carrying the spirit of India to the farthest corners of the world. From Raj Kapoor's legacy in Russia to Satyajit Ray's brilliance at Cannes, and RRR's triumph at the Oscars, these milestones speak volumes."

He continued, "Whether it's Guru Dutt's poetic cinema, AR Rahman's musical rhythms, or Rajamouli's epic storytelling, these narratives have touched the hearts of millions. Just as a mother weaves dreams for her child, the creative world weaves the dreams of an entire era."

A highlight of WAVES 2025 is the inaugural Global Media Dialogue (GMD), bringing together ministers and dignitaries from 25 countries to discuss cross-border collaboration in creative industries.

The event also features the WAVES Bazaar, a dynamic digital marketplace hosting over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 creative projects, offering vast networking and business potential.

During his visit, PM Modi will explore the Creatosphere, a showcase of selected talent from the 32 "Create in India Challenges" launched a year ago, which drew over one lakh participants.

He will also tour the Bharat Pavilion, a curated experience spotlighting India's storytelling traditions and digital innovation.

The summit's grandeur was underscored by a star-studded welcome. Shah Rukh Khan opened the evening with a powerful on-stage address, welcoming attendees from across the world, while celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal performed a soulful welcome song.

The opening ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) will also feature a live 50-piece orchestra led by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani, setting an emotional and artistic tone for the days ahead.

WAVES 2025 spans four days, from May 1 to May 4, and includes 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses, focusing on areas from broadcasting and OTT to immersive media and gaming.

Superstars including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Rajinikanth are among the luminaries participating.

