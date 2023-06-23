Loading... Lionel Messi's reunion with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's reunion with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

    In a surprising turn of events, Sergio Busquets has made a firm decision to join Inter Miami once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain comes to an end, thereby dismissing any speculation of a dramatic return to his former club, Barcelona

    Sergio Busquets nears reunion with Lionel Messi as Inter Miami negotiations reach final stages
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

    Sergio Busquets is on the verge of reuniting with Lionel Messi as negotiations with Inter Miami near completion. After announcing his departure from Barcelona last month, bringing an end to an illustrious career with the club, Busquets seeks a fresh challenge. According to MD, the 34-year-old midfielder is in advanced talks to join Inter Miami this summer, where he is expected to sign a two-and-a-half year contract.

    The prospect of reuniting with Messi awaits Busquets, who recently revealed his decision to join Inter Miami after his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires, opting against a sensational return to Barcelona.

    Also Read: Jose Mourinho steps down from UEFA Football Board, sends letter to UEFA director

    This marks the beginning of a new chapter for Busquets and Messi, as they aim to revitalise Inter Miami's fortunes following a challenging start to the 2023 MLS season.

    Furthermore, the Barcelona connection could extend at Inter Miami, as Jordi Alba, who is also preparing to leave the La Liga champions this summer, has been linked with a move to the American club.

    MLS has to improve its standards. They have managed to gather local talent and make them top players. Christian Pulsic is one such talent who got developed into a world-class player by Dortmund and now he is with Chelsea. 

    At some point in their careers, many elite players may contemplate joining Major League Soccer (MLS), seeing it as an opportunity to capitalise on their fame, accomplishments, and financial prospects.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stint: Gareth Bale gives key advice ahead of Argentine's MLS career kick-off

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
